University Of Glasgow Announces New Postgraduate Study With Biocon Work Placement During Delegation Visit To India

Bengaluru: 14th, February 2025: The University of Glasgow has launched an innovative and exciting new postgraduate study programme with Indian biopharmaceutical giant Biocon.

Postgraduates studying for a new MSc in Industrial Biotechnology will benefit from a six-week work placement at Biocon facilities in Bengaluru.

Starting in September 2025, six students will receive industry training at the sites of Biocon and its contract research and development subsidiary, Syngene. Students’ travel costs will be covered within the degree, and a stipend will be provided by Biocon. India is a major strategic partner for the University of Glasgow and students from the country are the institution’s second largest international population.

The announcement comes as a delegation from the University travelled to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi to engage with potential students and meet key partners and stakeholders to discuss current and future collaborations across teaching and research.

During their visit, members of the University of Glasgow delegation also agreed on an ongoing collaboration with the Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB). With SRB the University has developed a 60 credit Post Graduate Certificate. This is the first step in a long-term partnership with the final aim being the development of a full Masters Programme for staff at the SGB and for students at Glasgow.

While in India, leading members of the University also held meetings to discuss and agree increased collaborations with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in Dharampur and OPJindal Global University (JGU), Delhi.

University of Glasgow Deputy Vice Chancellor, Rachel Sandison said: “The University of Glasgow has very close ties with India, and we are proud of the partnerships and relationships we have developed over many years. “We are honoured that Indian students are the second largest international population at our University, with more than a thousand students currently choosing to learn and research with us.

“India is, and always will be, a major strategic partner for Glasgow and that is why I am delighted that we continue to develop successful relationships across business and academia. Giving students the remarkable opportunity to work and study with incredible organisations like Biocon and the SGB provides a unique experience to become genuine world changers”

The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is placed 76th in the QS World University Rankings 2024 and is a member of the prestigious Russell Group of leading UK research universities.

Its people have always been at the forefront of innovation, including eight Nobel Laureates, two UK Prime Ministers, three First Ministers of Scotland, 10 Fellows of the Royal Society and 11 Fellows of the British Academy.

It is committed to tackling the most pressing global challenges facing humanity and the natural world. It is delivering against the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030. It is the first European university to declare it would divest from fossil fuels by 2024 and the first in Scotland to declare a climate emergency.