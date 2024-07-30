University of Leeds Announces India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024

New Delhi: The University of Leeds is delighted to announce the launch of the India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024, aimed at supporting outstanding students from India who wish to pursue a master’s degree at the University.

This prestigious scholarship program marks a significant milestone in the University’s commitment to fostering educational partnerships and academic excellence with India. Under the India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024, eligible students will receive financial support towards their tuition fees for a wide range of master’s programs offered at the University of Leeds.

The scholarship is open to Indian nationals who have received an offer to study a full-time master’s program at the University of Leeds. Applicants will be assessed based on their academic achievements, potential to contribute to the university community, and future aspirations in their chosen field of study.

Eligibility and Award criteria:

To be eligible for the scholarship you must be an Indian national.

Eligible students must be self-funded and classified as an international fee-paying student.

The master’s course the student is opting for must commence at the University of Leeds in September 2024.

The student must meet all conditions of the academic offer and have accepted the offer on the application portal.

If applicable, the student must have paid a tuition fee deposit of £3,000 by the date specified in the offer letter.

Online courses are not eligible for this scholarship.

The student must be registered as a University of Leeds student at the start of February 2025.

The scholarship can be awarded in conjunction with any available Department/Faculty scholarships or external funding as long as this does not exceed 100% of your tuition fees.

This scholarship cannot be deferred to a future year of entry. If you decide to defer entry to another year you will forfeit this award.

Number of scholarships available: No limit

How to apply: No additional scholarship application is required. If the student meets the eligibility and award criteria, the scholarship will automatically be applied as a tuition fee deduction in the second semester of study.