University of York Mumbai Receives Letter of Approval, Paving the Way for its Inaugural Student Cohort

UGC approval enables the University to formally commence student enrolment and convert offers into admissions for the inaugural 2026 cohort

Mumbai, 9th June 2026: The University of York Mumbai has received the Letter of Approval (LoA) from the University Grants Commission (UGC), marking a significant milestone in the establishment of its campus in Mumbai and paving the way for the commencement of academic operations in India.

The announcement was made at an event in Delhi in the presence of India’s Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, and University of York Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery.

This approval is a pivotal step in bringing the University of York’s globally recognised education model to India at a time when the country is rapidly emerging as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, technology and creative enterprise. As industries continue to evolve at the intersection of creativity, business and technology, the demand for graduates equipped with interdisciplinary skills is growing significantly.

Lindy Cameron CB OBE, British High Commissioner to the Republic of India said: “Congratulations to the University of York on receiving formal approval to set up a branch campus in Mumbai. Our education partnership lies at the heart of UK-India Vision 2035, our shared commitment to nurture the next generation of global talent. I look forward to seeing them welcome their first cohort of brilliant students from all over India this year.”

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, said: “We warmly welcome the University of York’s receipt of the Letter of Approval for its Mumbai campus. With its emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, strong industry engagement, and international exposure, the University of York Mumbai reflects the kind of globally connected education that can equip young people with the skills, confidence, and perspectives needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. As we work towards the ambitions set out in the India–UK Vision 2035, initiatives such as these will play an important role in expanding access to international education, strengthening student mobility and academic exchange and preparing future generations to succeed in an increasingly interconnected global economy.”

Professor Charlie Jeffery, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of York, said: “With official approval from the University Grants Commission, the University of York Mumbai is set to launch a research-intensive campus deeply embedded in local business, industry, and culture, and fueled by the immense energy and ambition of Maharashtra. By pairing York’s academic strengths with the State’s priorities – from AI and biotechnology to the creative economy – we are building a vibrant academic community. Alongside local education leaders, industry partners, and alumni, the University of York Mumbai will tackle global challenges and nurture student intellectual-growth, inspiring a community of life-long learners.”

Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost, University of York Mumbai, said, “Receiving the Letter of Approval is a significant milestone for University of York Mumbai and brings us one step closer to welcoming our first cohort of students. We aim to equip students with the knowledge, adaptability and global perspective needed to succeed in rapidly changing industries. Our goal is to nurture graduates who are not only technically capable, but also creative, entrepreneurial and prepared to solve complex challenges in an interconnected world.”

The University of York Mumbai will offer undergraduate programmes in Business and Management, Business of the Creative Industries, Economics, Computer Science, Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence, and Computer Science with Cyber Security, alongside postgraduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Finance and Management. Designed to address the evolving needs of industry and society, these programmes will combine academic rigour with interdisciplinary learning, industry engagement and opportunities for global exposure.

As India continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, talent and knowledge creation, the University of York Mumbai aims to contribute to the country’s evolving higher education ecosystem by offering internationally benchmarked programmes that equip students with future-ready skills and global perspectives.

Applications for the inaugural intake are currently open. Prospective students can learn more about programme offerings, eligibility criteria and the admissions process by visiting www.mumbai.york.ac.uk.

Follow this link to apply- https://application.mumbai.york.ac.uk/