Value Education –An Enlightening Talk by Swami Nikhileswaranandaji Maharaj

Bengaluru, June 12, 2024: Calling out all educators, students, and thought leaders! A thought-provoking seminar on the significance and application of value education will be held at RV University. A distinguished scholar and spiritual leader, Swami Nikhileswaranandaji Maharaj, Head of the Rajkot Centre of Ramakrishna Mission, will provide the keynote lecture at this insightful event. The session will consist of Discussions on how education shapes society and character will be part of the programme.
Event Details:
-
Date: Friday, June 14, 2024
-
Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
-
Venue: IEM Auditorium, RV University, Bengaluru