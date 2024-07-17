Today’s children will grow up in a completely different world that is filled with GenAI, offering endless possibilities for creativity and problem-solving. To prepare them for this future, Vanderbilt University has launched a new course on Coursera, “Generative AI for Kids, Parents, and Teachers“. This course aims to equip the next generation with essential skills to thrive in an AI-driven world. Designed as a resource for parents and teachers, it will help children navigate a world filled with GenAI. It will teach kids how to use GenAI to innovate, solve problems, use multimodal prompting, and engage in creative thinking. Imagine a summer where kids can harness the power of AI to create multimedia art, solve real-world puzzles, and dive into interactive learning experiences! Early exposure to AI can also spark interest in STEM fields, crucial for future career opportunities.

Parents and mentors will watch the videos, preview the exercises, and then lead their kids through the fun activities. They decide what to show and how to best communicate with their kids. Along the way, not only will kids learn to innovate with generative AI, but it will reshape how parents and teachers use it personally.

This course, available at no charge, transforms screen time into a magical journey of exploration and discovery, preparing young minds for an exciting future. Don’t miss this opportunity to turn summer into a season of inspiration and growth!