Verto Education Expands Global Educational Opportunities

Denver, CO, March 21, 2024 –-Verto Education is expanding its Channel Program, a collaborative transfer enrollment pathway, with over 20 of the nation’s top colleges and universities. Through this unique invitation-only program, first-year applicants can secure conditional admission by fulfilling university-specific requirements ensuring a seamless transition to a partner college post their abroad experience with Verto.

The Verto channel partner network includes nationally ranked institutions, including Baylor University, Boston University, Colorado College, Syracuse University, University of Tennessee Knoxville, University of Connecticut, University of Iowa, University of Colorado Boulder, William & Mary, and many others, reflecting the diversity and reach of Verto’s national educational partnerships. These partnerships are a testament to the shared commitment of Verto Education and its partners to provide first-year students with exceptional learning opportunities that extend beyond the traditional classroom.

“The Channel Program underscores our dedication to providing students with unparalleled global learning experiences,” says Emily Herman, VP of Enrollment at Verto Education. “Our collaboration with these distinguished universities represents a significant step towards our goal of making higher education more experiential, accessible, and impactful. We’re proud to offer students a pathway that not only prepares them academically but also equips them with the skills and perspectives necessary to thrive in a global context.”

Verto Education continues to pioneer in the field of global education by forging meaningful partnerships and creating diverse transfer pathways for student success. Verto’s tailored educational programs not only enrich students’ academic knowledge but also enhance their global awareness and personal growth. With the continued expansion of the channel partnerships, Verto reaffirms its commitment to opening up new educational pathways for students, enabling them to embark on their college careers with a solid foundation of international experience and academic achievement.