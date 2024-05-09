VISION IAS Conducts Seminar on UPSC Preparation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru May 8, 2024: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a competitive nationwide examination held in India by the Union Public Service Commission. The exam is conducted to recruit candidates for higher Civil Services of the Government of India, such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

Vision IAS organized a seminar on UPSC preparation strategy. The event was led by one of our students, Mr. Kush Motwani, who secured All India Rank 11. The seminar was attended by numerous aspirants.

With mathematics as his optional subject, Kush paved his way to success with relentless dedication and unwavering focus. Despite numerous obstacles on his UPSC journey, he persevered with resilience and grit.

Completing his schooling at Delhi Public School, Nerul, followed by a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering and an M.Tech in Communication and Signal Processing from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Kush’s professional path reflects his versatile interests and capabilities, transitioning from a research engineer to the Indian Corporate Law Services, and later as a Data Scientist.

In this session, Mr. Kush Motwani shared his inspiring journey with the aspirants and offered them strategies for managing time effectively, developing practical study plans, and maintaining motivation throughout their preparation journey. The session was appraised by all the aspirants who reached the VisionAS Bengaluru centre in Vijaynagar to attend the open session, leaving a mark on the future nation leaders.