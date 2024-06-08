Vogel Announces the Be Kind Challenge on Facebook

Dallas, TX, June 08, 2024 –Vogel, a leading organization dedicated to serving homeless children and their families, is excited to announce the launch of the “Be Kind Challenge” on Facebook. This initiative aims to promote kindness, raise awareness about child homelessness, and encourage community engagement through acts of kindness.

Challenge Details:

The “Be Kind Challenge” invites participants to perform acts of kindness and share their experiences on Facebook using the hashtag #BeKindVogel. Whether it is helping a neighbor, volunteering at a local charity, or simply spreading positivity online, every act of kindness counts.

Participants are encouraged to:

Perform an Act of Kindness: Engage in any activity that brings joy, help, or support to others.

Share Your Story: Post a photo or video of your act of kindness on Facebook, tagging Vogel and using the hashtag #BeKindVogel.

Nominate Friends: Challenge friends and family to join the movement by nominating them to participate.

Support Vogel’s Mission Through the Be Kind Challenge:

In addition to spreading kindness, the “Be Kind Challenge” aims to raise crucial funds to support Vogel’s mission. Here is how you can get involved and start your own fundraiser:

Join the Facebook Group: Become a part of the “Be Kind Challenge” community on Facebook by joining the group at Facebook Group Link. Here, you can share your acts of kindness, connect with other participants, and get inspired by their stories.

Start a Fundraiser: Visit the official “Be Kind Challenge” page on Vogel’s website at Vogel’s Be Kind Challenge Page to learn how to start your own fundraiser. You can create a fundraising campaign to support Vogel, set a goal, and share it with your network to raise funds.

Make a Direct Donation: If you prefer to donate directly, visit Vogel’s donation page at www.vogelalcove.org/donate. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps make a difference in the lives of homeless children and their families.

Corporate Matching Gifts: Companies participating in the challenge are invited to match employee donations, amplifying the impact of their kindness. This is a wonderful way to increase your organization’s involvement and support Vogel’s mission.

Invitation to Companies, Organizations, Churches, and Groups:

Vogel extends a special invitation to companies, organizations, churches, and all large collective groups to join the “Be Kind Challenge.” We believe that collective efforts have the power to create significant positive change in our communities.

Corporate Involvement: Encourage your employees to participate in acts of kindness, creating a culture of compassion and community within your organization. Share your collective efforts on Facebook and inspire other businesses to follow suit.

Community Organizations and Churches: Mobilize your members to engage in the challenge, fostering unity and purpose within your community. Highlight your group’s contributions to spreading kindness and support for those in need.

Why Join the Challenge?

Raise Awareness: Help shine a light on the issue of child homelessness and the importance of community support.

Make a Difference: Small acts of kindness can have a substantial impact on individuals and the community.

Support Vogel: By participating in the challenge, you help Vogel continue its mission of transforming the lives of homeless children and their families.

Quote from Karen R. Hughes, President, and CEO of Vogel:

“We believe in the power of kindness to change lives. The ‘Be Kind Challenge’ is an opportunity for everyone to come together and make a positive impact in our community. We are excited to see the incredible acts of kindness that will emerge from this initiative and how they will inspire others to join us in our mission.”

How to Get Involved:

Follow Vogel on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vogelalcove/

Join Vogel’s Be Kind Challenge Group *https://www.facebook.com/groups/letsbekind

Share your act of kindness: Tell your Be Kind story, post your photo or video using the hashtag #BeKindVogel and tag Vogel.

Nominate friends and family: Encourage others to participate in the challenge and spread kindness.