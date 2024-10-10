World Academy Summit 2023: Shaping Skills for Future Jobs and New Age Entrepreneurship for a Sustainable Viksit Bharat@2047

World Academy Summit on Higher Education for Viksit Bharat@2047 emphasized on Education for Skills for the Future of Jobs & New Age Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, Peace, and Harmony.

6th October 2024, New Delhi: The World Academy of Higher Education and Development, W-AHEAD organized the Higher Education Summit as a part of celebration of the World Teachers Day at the India Internation Centre, New Delhi on 5th & 6th October 2024. The summit was Inaugurated by His Grace Swami Mohan Rupa Das, President of ISCON and was attended by a galaxy of experts from the world of learning and the world of profession. During the summit two-panel sessions were organized that included deliberations on “Empowering Youth with Future ready Skills for Peace, Harmony and Future of Work & entrepreneurship” and “Sustainable Development Goals: Impact of Higher Education and Community Development”. Eminent speakers included Prof Shyam Narayan Pandey, Chancellor of Global Open University Nagaland, Prof CS Dubey, former Vice Chancellor Kumar Mangalam University, Prof VK Goswami, Former Vice Chancellor of Sangam University, Prof HRP Yadav, former Secretary IE(I) Delhi Centre, Dr. Prerna Gaur, Director NSUT New Delhi, Er SN Tripathi, Regional Executive Director (Hydro), NTPC, Dr. Sunil Abrol, Sr Advisor World Academy of Productivity Sciences, Dr GK Arora, Former Principal Ambedkar College, DU, Prof Sanjna Vij, Director Amity Academic Staff College, AUH, Dr Manish Kumar, NSUT, Dr Sailesh Pandey, NIT Patna and Dr AK Merchant, National Trustee & Secretary Lotus Temple.

Dr Utkarsh Sharma, Pro-Chancellor of Global Open University presented the welcome address, Prof PB Sharma, President W-AHEAD presided and Prof Priyaranjan Trivedi, Executive Chairman W-AHEAD delivered the opening remarks.

Addressing the Higher Education Summit, the Chief Guest His Grace Swami Mohan Rupa Das appreciated the initiative taken by the World Academy of Higher Education and Development to delve deep into understanding the role of higher education in creating a blissful and bright future for humanity at large. In this context, while higher education continues to be a pillar of strength for the development of industries and corporations through science and technology advancement, it is becoming increasingly important to align higher education with the noble objective of man-making. The integration of spirituality in higher education offers a viable way to address the dire need to inculcate ethics and morality in line with the modern digital age that requires unconditional commitment to righteous behavior and compliance to globally application ethical and moral standards.

Swamiji reminded us that the God Almighty Lord Krishna has chosen all of us to serve the society, the nation, the global humanity, and the planet Mother Earth with the fullest devotion and commitment. It is God’s desire that we all take initiative and engage in good deeds in service of humanity while being attached to our Karmas and their fruits. Narrating several examples from Mahabharata and Ramayana, Swamiji illustrated the initiatives and actions by Abhimanyu in Mahabharata War, Jatayu in Ramayana, Squirrels helping to make Ram Sethu Bridge highlight the point that good deeds in service of humanity can be performed by one and all no matter at what level of existence and hierarchy. Swamiji emphasized that God inspires, motivates, and supports us in our good deeds and allows us to attain success and glory. It is this godliness that should be cultivated through the integration of spirituality in higher education said Swami Rupa Das Ji.

The only God desires that we should be lust-free and totally free from greed and selfish interests while discharging our duties and responsibilities. It is also equally important to work relentlessly in pursuit of excellence by giving your very best all the time as ordained by Lord Krishna in Bhagwat Geeta that proclaims “Yoga Karmeshu Koshalam” and “Yogastha Kuru Karmani, Sangam Tyaktya Dhananjaya”.

Swamiji also presented the Fellow of the Academy, W-AHEAD award to eminent Academician and Corporate professionals for their distinguished services to the nation and the larger collective good of global humanity. Fellow of the Academy awards recipients included Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra, Prof CS Dubey, former Vice Chancellor Kumar Mangalam University, Prof VK Goswami, Former Vice Chancellor of Sangam University, Prof SK Garg, HoD DSM DTU, Prof Mukesh Khare Professor Emeritus IIT Delhi, Dr. Ruchika Malhotra, HoD SWE, DTU, Prof HRP Yadav, former Secretary IE(I) Delhi Centre, Dr. Prerna Gaur, Director NSUT New Delhi, Dr. Sunil Abrol, Sr Advisor World Academy of Productivity Sciences, Dr GK Arora, Former Principal Ambedkar College, DU, Dr. Jaigopal Sharma, Professor and HoD, DTU, Prof Sanjna Vij, Director, Amity Academic Staff College, AUH, Prof B Chandra, IIT Delhi, Dr Manish Kumar, NSUT, Dr Shailesh Pandey, NIT Patna, Mr. Anshuman Verma, CEO Venture Incubator AIVU and Dr AK Merchant, National Trustee & Secretary Lotus Temple.

The summit was organized jointly by IIEE and W-AHEAD under the Organizing Chairman Er Dinesh Kumar, Former E-In-C, PWD Delhi and Organizing Secretary Dr HRP Yadav, Former Director General, IE (I) and Secretary IE (I) Delhi on 5th & 6th October 2024 at IIC, New Delhi.

Dr. Priyaranjan Trivedi, Executive Chairman of W-AHEAD in his address said that “As we move forward, it is imperative that universities become engines of innovation, sustainability, and peace. By implementing the Master Plan for the Universities of Tomorrow, we should ensure that higher education institutions not only impart knowledge but also shape the future of our youth, our nation, and the world. Through our shared efforts, we can realize the vision of a Viksit Bharat that is peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable by 2047. Let this Summit evolve a roadmap to guide our collective endeavors in building a brighter future for all”.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Teachers Day-2024, Prof PB Sharma, President W-AHEAD and founder Vice Chancellor of DTU & RGPV, past President of AIU and currently Vice Chancellor AUH said “To create India of our dream, we need breakthrough leadership for our universities that promotes Integration of Education and Research, supports interdisciplinary Education and Research and builds Islands of Excellence for Solution Research. Focus of universities must necessarily be on man-making besides knowledge creation, outcome-based R&D and translational research, innovations that lead to new product development supported by a vibrant eco-system for innovations and startups infrastructure in the university campuses”.

The summit emphasized the importance of Higher Education for Skills for the Future of Jobs & New Age Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, Peace, and Harmony. A greater focus on collaborative learning and innovations in partnership with the industry and interdisciplinary research for development was also highlighted by the learned experts.

The summit concluded with the adaptation of a New Delhi Declaration on Higher Education and Development – Preparing Yuva Ambassadors for Viksit Bharat@2047 that included holistic education, skill development, peace and conflict resolution trailing, civic responsibility, global citizenship development and environmental stewardship and a master plan for higher education for academic excellence with social responsibility.