World Teachers Day- 2025 Celebrated by W-AHEAD

“Experts acclaimed the transformative role of educators and called upon a renewed focus on building future ready ethical workforce and technologies for sustainable development”

New Delhi: October 5, 2025

The World Academy of Higher Education and Development (W-AHEAD) successfully celebrated World Teachers’ Day-2025 on Sunday, 5th October 2025, in online mode from bringing together eminent educators, leaders, researchers, and policymakers from across India. The celebration centered around this year’s global theme — “Empowering Educators: Creating a Bright and Blissful Future for Global Humanity, Building Sustainability”

Professor PB Sharma, the President of W-AHEAD, welcomed esteemed guests and Fellows of Eminence, emphasizing the importance of teachers in preparing future generations to address both the local as well as global challenges. Prof P.R. Trivedi, Ehecutive Chairman of W-AHEAD and Dr HRP Yadav, Secretary General provided background on the event’s theme, “Empowering Educators: Creating a Bright and Blissful Future. Prof Trivedi emphasized the need for continuous research and curriculum changes to address various educational sectors, including engineering, medical, and vocational education.

Er Pradeep Chaturvedi, Vice President of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, INAE highlighted the role of educators in national development and discussed the changing landscape of the IT sector, highlighting the impact of AI on employment and the challenges of reskilling existing workers. He presented a 10-point agenda for revamping engineering education in India, developed by the Indian Academy of Engineering, to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat@2047. Dr V Suresh, Former CMD of HUDCO focussed on the importance of sustainability and resilience in the context of climate change, mentioning India’s commitment to achieving Net-Zero carbon by 2070 or even earlier. He emphasised the importance of Green Building Design and planning for environmental sustainability. Dr Suresh shared the recent initiatives by NBCC and IGBC and opined that the curriculum of degree programs in universities need to create an added space for higher education for sustainable development.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address delivered by Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi, who served as the Main Speaker of the Day.

In his visionary and thought-provoking address, Prof. Verma reflected on the transformative role of educators in today’s rapidly evolving academic landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, automation, and globalization. He stated that: “Education is no longer limited to classrooms or textbooks — it is about the co-creation of knowledge and the shaping of character.”

Prof. Verma emphasized that AI can scan a million books, but only a teacher can ignite a million-dollar idea in a student’s mind — the true Eureka moment. In an era of data abundance, teachers, he said, remain the navigators of wisdom, anchors of conscience, and guardians of sustainability.

He underscored the urgent need to balance technological advancement with human empathy and ethical grounding, advocating for holistic education that nurtures values, emotional intelligence, and moral integrity — preparing students not just as skilled professionals, but as responsible global citizens.

Quoting from his address, Prof. Verma remarked:

“Education must go beyond degrees and disciplines; it must build values, awareness, and responsibility — the true essence of empowerment lies in creating teachers who shape not just minds, but humanity itself.”

He beautifully invoked India’s timeless ethos of ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’ and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, reminding that teaching is not a profession but a Tapasya — a sacred duty toward humanity. Linking his reflections to Viksit Bharat @2047, he envisioned teachers as architects of a sustainable and self-reliant India.

The program was presided over by Prof. (Dr.) P. B. Sharma, President, W-AHEAD and Vice Chancellor, Amity University Haryana, whose opening address set an inspiring tone. Prof. Sharma emphasized empowering educators through innovation, collaboration, and lifelong learning to ensure sustainable progress in education.

The event witnessed distinguished contributions from an illustrious panel of thought leaders and experts, including Prof. (Dr.) Anoop Swaroop, President of Global Forum for non-killing, Shri V. K. Yadav, Former Chairman of Railway Board, Er. Prabhakar Singh, Former DG, CPWD, Prof. Sushil, Distinguished Professor at DMS, IIT Delhi,Prof. Ranganath M. Singari, Founder Head, Institute of Design (DTU), Prof. V. H. Radhakrishnan, Former Professor at NITTR Bhopal, Prof. A K Tondon Former Professor at DCE and Professor Emeritus at Faculty of Technology DU and Er S N Tripathi, Former Executive Director, currently Advisor at NTPC. Each shared profound insights on the evolving role of teachers in driving human excellence, social transformation, sustainability, technology avancement and pathbreaking innovation.

A special panel discussion followed, bringing together these distinguished educators and innovators to discuss “Reimagining Education in the Age of Transformation.”

1. Dr. Vasudevan Suresh spoke on the transformative power of educators in shaping future-ready institutions. He emphasized the need for ethical leadership and socially responsible education for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

2. Prof. (Dr.) Anoop Swaroop highlighted value-based education as the path toward peace, harmony, and human excellence. He urged teachers to inspire students to solve real-world challenges with empathy and global consciousness.

3. Er V. K. Yadav, First CEO, Railway Board, drew parallels between leadership in governance and education, stressing teamwork, discipline, and innovation as key to building a self-reliant India.

4. Er. Prabhakar Singh, Former DG, CPWD, shared insights on integrating sustainability in educational infrastructure. He advocated for green campuses, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility in engineering education.

5. Er. Pradeep Chaturvedi, Vice President of INAE discussed the convergence of engineering, innovation, and sustainable education, encouraging universities to combine technological advancement with ethical foresight.

6. Prof. Sushil, Professor at DMS(IIT Delhi) emphasized interdisciplinary learning and critical thinking as essential in higher education, urging educators to cultivate curiosity, experimentation, and intellectual rigor.

7. Prof. Ranganath M. Singari (DTU) passionately spoke about the integration of design thinking, sustainability, and innovation into education. His remarks highlighted that teachers remain the moral and emotional compass in a technology-driven world.

8. Prof. V. H. Radhakrishnan ( Former Professor NITTR, Bhopal) discussed the pedagogical evolution of teaching, noting that education is not just knowledge transfer, but the ignition of inquiry, empathy, and self-awareness.

9. Prof. A. K. Tondon, (Former Professor of DCE) contributed insights on academic innovation and experiential learning, calling on educators to bridge industry and academia through practical, project-based methods.

10. Prof. (Dr.) S. N. Tripathi (Former Executive Director NTPC) emphasized collaborative education and institutional excellence, advocating for shared learning ecosystems that foster creativity, inclusivity, and research-driven growth.

The collective dialogue reaffirmed a universal message: Educators must act as architects of a sustainable and humane society, integrating AI, cultural wisdom, and human-centered design into the modern teachning learning ecosystem. They should also be deeply engaged alongwith their research scholars and inspired young minds of students in fostering pathbreaking innovation and technology advancement and mentor their students and scholars as ethical leaders and change agents for creating a bright future for theglobal humanity.

The World Academy of Higher Education and Development (W-AHEAD) is an international platform committed to promoting excellence, ethics, and sustainability in higher education.

Under the visionary leadership of Prof. (Dr.) P. B. Sharma and Prof. (Dr.) P. R. Trivedi, W-AHEAD fosters collaborative engagements among educators, researchers, and policymakers to create transformative educational ecosystems that respond to global challenges with wisdom, innovation, and compassion.

The event concluded with heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries, speakers, and participants for their contributions and insights. The resonating message throughout the celebration was:

“Empowering educators is the foundation of building a sustainable and blissful future for humanity.”

The World Teachers’ Day 2025 Celebration by W-AHEAD stood as a powerful reminder that teachers are the torchbearers of civilization — nurturing knowledge, compassion, and character in an ever-changing world.