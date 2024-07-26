Mumbai / DELHI-NCR, July 26, 2024: The School of Visual Arts (SoVA), part of World University of Design (WUD), is now accepting online applications for its Master’s programs in Visual Arts for the academic year 2024. The school offers a variety of two-year Master of Visual Arts (MVA) programs, focusing on Contemporary Art Practice, Curation of Contemporary Art, and Art Education.

To streamline the application process, the university has ensured easy accessibility to necessary forms through its official website. Eligibility for admission requires Indian applicants to hold a Bachelor’s degree in Visual Arts or a Master’s degree in any field, while international applicants must demonstrate equivalent qualifications from recognized institutions.

These programs offer extensive networking opportunities through exhibitions, guest lectures, residencies, and workshops. They utilize advanced technology to enrich artistic expression and creativity, with a strong focus on engaging the public through art presentations, exhibitions, and installations. Embracing an interdisciplinary approach, the curriculum integrates aspects of art history, museum studies, anthropology, archaeology, and other disciplines, providing a comprehensive educational experience in visual arts and related fields.

One notable program is the MVA in Curation of Contemporary Art and Design, the first of its kind in India solely focused on Art Curation. This pioneering program explores art history, philosophy, and cultural contexts deeply, while teaching students how to create impactful exhibits and cultivate a unique curatorial style. Prospective students for any of the courses must submit a strong portfolio demonstrating their commitment and talent in Visual Arts. The application deadline is July 31, 2024, with continuous online exams held every Friday to aid in the admission process.

The School of Visual Arts provides scholarships based on entrance exam results and offers special support to children of defense personnel, educators, and individuals with national-level sports achievements. These educational programs prioritize creative expression, empowering students to develop their distinct artistic styles. The curriculum effectively blends modern technology with traditional methods and encourages public interaction through presentations, exhibitions, and installations.

SoVA maintains strong partnerships with renowned organizations, galleries, and companies like Niv Art Center, Art & Deal, Navya Art Gallery and many more. These partnerships provide students with essential opportunities for career growth and networking in the art industry.