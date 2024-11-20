XITE Gamharia Students Gain Insight into Advanced Manufacturing Practices through Industrial Visit to CTC India Pvt. Ltd.

Jamshedpur, 20th November 2024: To bridge the gap between academia and industry, XITE Gamharia (Autonomous) organized an industrial visit for its 46 first-year BBA and Commerce students to CTC India Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading manufacturers of tungsten carbide tools globally. The visit was facilitated by CII Yi XITE, under the aegis of Young Indians (Yi) Jamshedpur.

The students were accompanied by Assistant Professor Reetika Singh and Mr. Ashish Singh, Nodal Officer of CII Yi XITE, while Mr. Sourabh Khirwal from Yi Jamshedpur also guided the group during the visit. The invaluable support from Dr. (Fr.) Mukti Clarence, SJ, was there.

At CTC India Pvt. Ltd., the students were welcomed by Mr. Amit Nath Prasad, Deputy Manager, who provided a comprehensive tour of the plant and shared key insights about the company’s operations. Established in 1983, CTC India Pvt. Ltd. specializes in manufacturing cutting tools for various industries, including the PCB industry, Nail & Beauty, Automobile, and other Engineering sectors. The company’s extensive export network spans across India, the US, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and the European Union.

During the visit, students learned about the company’s state-of-the-art technology and impressive growth journey, including:

Transitioning from an annual production of 10,000 cutting tools to over 20 million tools per year.

Manufacturing 80 different products with machines exclusively imported from Germany, valued between ₹1.5 crore to ₹2.5 crore.

Employing over 400 skilled workers across its two plants in Jamshedpur and one in Germany.

The visit also highlighted CTC India’s recent achievements, such as patenting nail tools for EU markets and introducing carbide inserts in partnership with the Kyocera Group. The students gained firsthand exposure to the operational processes, quality standards, and export strategies that contribute to the company’s global success.

Representatives from XITE emphasized the importance of such initiatives, stating, “Practical exposure to industry dynamics is crucial for equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their careers. Visits like these help students connect classroom theories with real-world practices.”

The visit concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where students engaged directly with industry experts, deepening their understanding of manufacturing processes and market dynamics.

XITE Gamharia extends its heartfelt gratitude to CTC India Pvt. Ltd., Yi Jamshedpur, and all the stakeholders for making this visit a memorable and enlightening experience.