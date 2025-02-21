XLRI’s XL Runathon 2025 – The 2nd Edition

Jamshedpur, 21st February 2025, Friday: XLRI Jamshedpur is all set to host the 2nd Edition of XL Runathon on Sunday, 23rd February 2025, from 5 AM onwards at the XLRI Football Ground. Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition, XL Runathon continues its mission to promote health, community spirit and social responsibility under the tagline “Run for the Greater Good.”

This year, the Bib Distribution will take place a day before the run, on Saturday, 22nd February 2025, from 10 AM to 5 PM at XLRI Football Ground.

Race Categories & Participation Benefits

The XL Runathon 2025 features three exciting formats:

2K Walk, 5K Run, 10K Run

Participants will receive:

T-shirt, Medal, E-Certificate, Carry Bag, Cap, Coupon, Refreshments.

A Run with a Cause. More than just a marathon, XL Runathon 2025 is a step towards transforming lives. The proceeds from this event will be directed toward the education of underprivileged students, reinforcing XLRI’s commitment to social impact. The event is open to all citizens and anyone can participate by registering at xlrunathon.xlri.ac.in

Beyond Jamshedpur – Expanding to More Cities. After Jamshedpur, XL Runathon will soon be held in three more cities – Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, taking the movement for a greater cause nationwide.

XL Runathon 2025 is being organized by a dedicated team including:

Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George, S.J. – Director, XLRI Jamshedpur; Dr. (Fr.) Donald D’Silva, S.J. – Dean, Administration & Finance; Mr. Ranaveer Sinha – Global President, ALCOM (Alumni Committee); Mr. Ronnie D’Costa – President, ALCOM, Jamshedpur Chapter; Mr. James Tirkey – Administrative Head;

Mr. Bhaskar Balmuchu – Alumni & Corporate Relations; Mr. Ashish Singh – Event Manager; The ALCOM (Alumni Committee)

XL Runathon: A Legacy in the Making. XL Runathon was launched last year as part of XLRI Jamshedpur’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and is now on its way to becoming one of the most prestigious running events in India. With an overwhelming response from the XLRI community, fitness enthusiasts and citizens, this event is set to grow bigger, better and more impactful with every edition.

Join us in the movement – Run for the Greater Good!

For registrations, visit xlrunathon.xlri.ac.in