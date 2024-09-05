Y-combinator backed Skill-Lync to launch 30 free engineering courses to train 30k students in India

5th September 2024: India produces 25% of the world’s engineering graduates each year, yet it consistently ranks low in engineering quality and employability. This issue has persisted over recent decades. To address the industry skill gap, Y-Combinator-backed edtech startup Skill-Lync has announced that it will launch 30 free courses over the next six months. This initiative aims to provide invaluable resources to over 30,000 Indian engineers, helping them enhance their skills and knowledge at no cost.

These courses will address the lack of quality and application-based learning in the Indian undergraduate engineering education system. These free courses will be of CATIA v5, CFD Simulation using SolidWorks, MBD using SolidWorks, FEA using SolidWorks, How Electric Vehicles Work, Modelling an Electric Vehicle using MATLAB and Simulink, and Model-Based Development for ADAS. In the upcoming weeks, Skill-Lync will release additional courses, including AutoCAD for Mechanical Engineers, AutoCAD for Civil Engineers, MATLAB Essentials, Simulink Essentials, and many more.

The ideal target age group for these courses is engineers aged 20-35 years, but they will also be valuable for anyone pursuing engineering or for working professionals in the engineering field. Each course is free of charge, originally costs between ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, providing significant savings for participants.

Skill-Lync focuses on addressing the challenge of employable engineering talent within the country by providing a platform that offers practical, mentor-led, project-based training to engineering students. The company offers a range of online courses and training programs on several topics such as product design, simulation, and manufacturing. These programs are designed to help equip students with the practical skills and industry-specific knowledge required to excel in the engineering industry

“Our mission at Skill-Lync has always been to bridge the skill gap in the engineering industry by providing accessible, high-quality education. With the launch of these 30 free courses, we aim to empower over 30,000 students by equipping them with the practical skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers. We believe this initiative will make a significant impact on the engineering community, helping to foster innovation and drive growth in the industry.” said Suryanarayanan P, Co-Founder and CEO, Skill Lync.

As global companies, both large and small, increasingly rely on technological advancements, the demand for highly skilled engineers is sharply rising. However, there is a noticeable gap between the traditional engineering curriculum and the skills required by the industry, highlighting a significant disconnect between industry expectations and the capabilities of engineering graduates.

This series of free courses will cover a wide range of topics across various engineering disciplines, ensuring that every student and professional can find something that suits their needs. To date, Skill-Lync has successfully launched three beginner-friendly courses specifically designed for mechanical engineers, and the platform is committed to expanding its offerings to include more diverse subjects in the coming months.

To further support its learners, the startup will offer certificates of completion for all courses. These certificates will serve as a testament to the skills acquired and can be a valuable addition to any engineer’s professional portfolio.

All courses will be available on Skill-Lync’s YouTube channel for a lifetime, ensuring that learners can access them at their convenience and pace. We encourage all interested students and professionals to subscribe to our channel and stay tuned for more updates.

Skill-Lync is dedicated to providing industry-relevant and job-leading courses for engineering students and graduates. It offers courses in mechanical, electrical, civil, and computer science engineering domains, catering to students in India and abroad.