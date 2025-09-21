Youth Must Cultivate Inner Calm to Build a Peaceful World: Dr Birbal Jha

Patna, September 21: The message of peace and inner harmony rang out at British Lingua, Boring Road, Patna, on Saturday as acclaimed author and educator Dr Birbal Jha addressed a gathering of young people on the occasion of the International Day of Peace. Serving as the chief speaker, Dr Jha urged the youth to embrace peace as a daily practice and a pathway to prosperity.

“Peace is not a commodity to be bought; it is a skill to be cultivated,” the Youngest Living Legend of Mithila, Dr Birbal Jha told the audience, stressing that small acts of kindness can spark greater harmony. “True peace begins with something as simple as bringing a smile to another’s face. While we cannot see our own smile without a mirror, the joy reflected in others is unmistakable.”

Calling inner calm the key to personal growth, the English Litterateur Dr Birbal said, “The pursuit of inner peace is, in fact, the pursuit of prosperity. A mind at peace radiates energy, fosters understanding, and transforms relationships.” Dr Jha urged young people to shed negativity—“Distance yourself from arrogance, envy, greed, and ego. A sincere pursuit of peace naturally leads to happiness.”

Dr Jha drew from diverse traditions to underline the universality of his message. “The Bhagavad Gita, the Bible, and the Quran converge on a simple truth: treat others as you wish to be treated,” Dr Jha said. Quoting the Dalai Lama, he reminded the gathering, “Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.”

Forgiveness, Dr Birbal stressed, is a mark of strength. “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong,” Dr Jha said, citing Mahatma Gandhi. “Conflict, when handled wisely, can be transformative and productive. Settle disputes at the peace table before they escalate.”

Rejecting the notion that peace means passivity, Dr Birbal Jha, known as ‘Living Literary Legend of Bihar’, urged the audience to act with moral courage. “Speak now or forever hold your peace,” Dr Jha said. “Confront challenges mindfully and resolve issues with empathy.”

As India moves toward a future of global leadership, Dr Jha called on the youth to become ambassadors of harmony. “Each smile, each act of kindness, and each moment of forgiveness plants the seeds for a more harmonious world,” Dr Jha concluded.

The programme, attended by students and young professionals, ended with a pledge to practice daily acts of peace, echoing Dr Jha’s belief that “life without serenity is life half-lived.”