Zamit collaborates with QAI for Teacher’s Training Sessions in Delhi NCR, Ajmer & Dehradun

New Delhi, May 2024 – Zamit, a leading education technology platform, recently organized enriching Teacher’s Training sessions in the schools of Delhi, NCR, aimed at enhancing the professional development of educators. The highlight of the training was a comprehensive workshop on ‘Developing Productive Language Skills,’ conducted by Zamit in collaboration with highly qualified master trainer, Ms. Zita Resler, Academic Director at Qualifications and Assessments International (QAI), UK. With her extensive expertise, Ms. Resler provided invaluable insights and strategies to equip teachers with the tools necessary to foster productive language skills in their students.

The session garnered significant interest, attracting close to 100 participants from various educational institutions. Attendees expressed their appreciation for the informative and engaging content delivered by Ms. Resler, emphasizing its relevance and applicability to their teaching practices.

Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO of Zamit, shared, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our Teacher’s Training sessions. At Zamit, we are committed to supporting the professional growth of educators and enhancing the quality of education imparted to students. The positive feedback from participants reaffirms our belief in the importance of continuous learning and development in the field of education. We remain dedicated to empowering educators with innovative resources and training opportunities to facilitate their growth and impact in the classroom.”

In addition to this workshop, Ms. Resler conducted tailored sessions at several esteemed schools in Dwarka, Ajmer and Dehradun, including Mayo College, Welham Girl’s School, Kasiga School, and The OASIS, Dehradun. These sessions provided educators with the opportunity to delve deeper into specific areas of language development and exchange valuable insights on competency-based education with their peers.

Ms. Zita Resler, Academic Director at Qualifications and Assessments International, UK, shared her insights, stating, “Empowering educators with the tools and knowledge to foster productive language skills is paramount in today’s dynamic educational landscape. The positive reception and engagement during the workshop underscore the collective commitment to student success and holistic development. It’s heartening to witness educators’ dedication to refining their instructional practices, ultimately enriching the learning experiences of their students.”

Through a strategic partnership with QAI UK, Zamit offers internationally recognised certifications aligned with the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland—the official accreditation body for qualifications in the UK. Additionally, Zamit offers premium educational content curated by esteemed global experts. With a focus on innovation and quality, Zamit continues to redefine the standards of education, empowering learners and educators alike to thrive in today’s dynamic learning environments.