Zell Education, India’s leading finance and accounts Ed-tech platform, has joined hands with Medi-Caps University to offer a comprehensive BCom integrated ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) program for students. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today at the Medi-Caps University campus in Indore.

The MoU was inked by Anant Bengani, Co-Founder and Director of Zell Education, and Prof. (Dr.). P. Siluvainathan, Registrar of Medi-Caps University.

Under the agreement, Zell Education will provide specialized training to Medi-Caps University students pursuing the BCom + ACCA program. The collaboration aims to equip students with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills required in the field of accounting and finance. Additionally, Zell Education will collaborate with Medi-Caps University on various fronts, including organizing events, workshops, and other academic initiatives.

Upon successful completion of the program, Zell Education will assist students in securing relevant placement opportunities, leveraging its robust industry connections and expertise in the field.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Medi-Caps University and bring our industry-leading BCom + ACCA program to their students,” said Anant Bengani, Co-Founder & Director of Zell Education. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide high-quality education and training, enabling students to acquire the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the dynamic field of accounting and finance. By combining our expertise with the academic excellence of Medi-Caps University, we are confident that this program will open doors to promising career opportunities for the students.” “We are pleased to inform you that the Faculty of Commerce has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ZELL Education Private Limited, which is recognised as India’s leading training center, dedicated to transforming careers by making education affordable and accessible to all students.” said, Prof. (Dr.). P. Siluvainathan, Registrar of Medi-Caps University

The Faculty of Commerce at Medi-Caps University and ZELL Education Private Limited have entered into this cooperative agreement to foster the overall development of students. Both parties share a common vision to provide quality education and enhance the skill sets of students. Medi-Caps University and ZELL is committed to delivering high-quality learning experiences that empower individuals to excel in their professional journeys through various skill enhancement programs.

The MoU was signed by Dr. P. Siluvainathan, Registrar of Medi-Caps University, and Mr. Anant Bengani, Co-founder of Zell Education in the presence of Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) D.K. Patnaik, Hon’ble Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) D. K. Panda, Dean of Pharmacy, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Jain, Dr. Ravindra Pathak, Head of International Affairs, Dr. Haldhar Sharma, Head of Commerce, and Program Chair Prof. (Dr.) Sunil Mishra.

The partnership between Zell Education and Medi-Caps University underscores the commitment of both institutions to provide students with industry-relevant education and exposure, empowering them to excel in their future careers.