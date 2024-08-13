1947 Productions’ Jan Gan Man now Exclusively Streaming on JioTV and JioTV+; Kajaria Joins as Presenting Sponsor

New Delhi, August 13, 2024: 1947 Productions, a content creation studio known for innovative, impactful, and award-winning storytelling, is thrilled to announce the exclusive streaming of its original content IP, Jan Gan Man, on JioTV and JioTV+. The series, which delves into the untold stories of India’s freedom fighters, is garnering widespread acclaim for its compelling narratives and exceptional storytelling. Kajaria has come on-board as the presenting sponsor for this groundbreaking series.

Jan Gan Man is captivating viewers with its exploration of the lives and legacies of India’s unsung heroes. Narrated by celebrated actors and celebrities such as Nakuul Mehta, Ranveer Brar, Sharman Joshi, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Kubbra Sait, Meiyang Chang, Karan Wahi, and Sushant Divgikar, the eight-episode series brings to life the powerful stories of our #FightForFreedom.

From political dramas (Lala Lajpat Rai, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Bose) to action espionage thrillers (Chandra Shekhar Azad, Dr. Usha Mehta) to heartfelt stories of valour (Rani Laxmi Bai, Ram Prasad Bismil & Ashfaqullah Khan) and the story of the Father of the Indian Constitution (Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar).

Reflecting on the journey of Jan Gan Man, Nishchay Gogia – Host, Producer and founder of 1947 Productions – remarked, “The initial response to Jan Gan Man has been overwhelming, and we knew this series had the potential to reach a broader audience. I’m glad we found the perfect partners in JioTV and JioTV+ who believed in the vision and became collaborators in this effort. Partnering with them allows us to bring these important stories to millions of viewers across India. With Kajaria as our presenting sponsor, we are excited to elevate this series to new heights.”

Jan Gan Man continues to stand as a testament to 1947 Productions’ dedication to storytelling that resonates with the Indian spirit. The series has now found a home on JioTV and JioTV+, where it will be available for viewers nationwide to experience and be inspired by the stories of India’s freedom fighters.