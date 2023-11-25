1st Annual Maryland Black Film Festival (MBFF) – Open for Submissions

Greenbelt, MD, November 25, 2023 — The MBFF is the vision of KA ZARR Entertainment CEO and award-winning indie filmmaker KA ZARR Coleman. Mr. Coleman created the film festival to provide a platform for Maryland’s talented Black filmmakers, directors, producers, actors, and crews to showcase their work. The MBFF will feature narrative films, documentaries, shorts, web series, and music videos from filmmakers across Maryland.

This festival will be a celebration of Visual quality from a lens of people of color. Mr. Coleman feels that it will be an exciting annual event that brings the community together to experience the power of film and visual storytelling.

The MBFF kicks off with public screening of selected indie films by a panel of judges. Day 2 follows kick-s off with Q&A panel discussions by well-known industry leaders, local musical artist and finally the award ceremony presentation for Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary, Best Director, Best Actor, and other categories.

KA ZARR Coleman, CEO of KA ZARR Entertainment, and founder of “the MBFF will shine a light on these filmmakers and give them a platform to share their creative vision. This festival is an important step toward building a more inclusive film community in Maryland.