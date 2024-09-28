2024 Hyundai Card DaVinci MOTEL – Day 1

Hyundai Card hosts the first day of the ‘2024 Hyundai Card DaVinci MOTEL’ event at its branded spaces in Seoul’s Itaewon district on September 27. This 3-day event brings unique K-culture experiences to local and international visitors. The event features cultural icons from the arts, academia, business, and technology sectors who will present various programs, including talk shows, live performances, exhibitions, and busking.

This year, from September 27 through 29, the event will feature 39 curated sessions covering a range of topics, including history, science, law, and K-culture.

Popular Korean hip-hop artist, GIRIBOY, performs at Understage, one of Hyundai Card’s branded venues in Itaewon, on the first day of the 2024 Hyundai Card DaVinci MOTEL festival. A fully captivated audience enjoyed GIRIBOY’s passionate and energetic hip-hop performance. ‘2024 Hyundai Card DaVinci MOTEL,’ the only threeday cultural and intellectual festival in Korea, will be held until September 29 in Seoul’s Itaewon district.