20th Century Studios Releases The Bone-chilling Final Trailer For Alien: Romulus

Today, 20th Century Studios released the final trailer for “Alien: Romulus.” A truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, “Alien: Romulus” opens exclusively in theatres in India from August 23, 2024, and will be available in IMAX® and Dolby Cinema formats everywhere.

“Alien: Romulus” takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Aileen Wu in pivotal roles. Directed by Fede Alvarez who co-wrote the film with Rodo Sayagues, the film is based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. “Alien: Romulus” is produced by Ridley Scott and Walter Hill with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon, Brent O’Connor and Tom Moran serving as executive producers.

20th Century Studios India releases ‘Alien: Romulus’ from August 23, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only in cinemas