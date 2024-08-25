A Cinematic Ode: Bandra Mural Honors Salim-Javed’s Legendary Impact on Hindi Cinema

Watch the creation of the mural created by the fans here: https://youtu.be/y35bV-B6lmU?feature=shared

To mark the launch of the Original docuseries Angry Young Men on Prime Video, a stunning mural has been unveiled in Bandra as a tribute to the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. Created by fans this vibrant piece of art honors their monumental influence on Hindi cinema. The mural showcases larger-than-life portraits of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, surrounded by titles of their most iconic films—Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kranti, Trishul, Chacha Bhatija, Aakhri Daaon, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat—rendered in the classic vintage Bollywood poster style. It beautifully captures the essence of the ‘Angry Young Man’ archetype that Salim-Javed so masterfully crafted, celebrating their revolutionary stories, unforgettable characters, and powerful dialogues that forever changed the landscape of Indian cinema.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The three-part docuseries masterfully captures the personal and professional journey of Salim-Javed and is streaming exclusively now on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.