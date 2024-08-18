Actors and their special Raksha Bandhan plans

Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, is celebrated with great enthusiasm. &TV actresses share their cherished bonds with brothers and the special celebrations they have planned for this year’s Raksha Bandhan.

These include Tejaswini Singh who is playing Bheema in &TV’s new show Bheema, Neha Joshi (Krishna Devi Vajpayee, Atal), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, BhabijiGhar Par Hai).Tejaswini Singh, aka Bheema in &TV‘s new show Bheema, shares, “My brother means the world to me, and my love for him is boundless. As the older sibling, he sometimes scolds me for my pranks, but he’s also my partner-in-crime when we’re in the mood for some fun. This year, our Rakhi celebration will be virtual. I am in Mumbai for my show, while he is in Jaipur with our parents. I’ve already asked my elder sister to bring a Spider-Man Rakhi for him, as he is his favourite superhero, and tie it on my behalf. I have also asked him to send me a gift in return. Let’s see what he sends (laughs). At our home in Jaipur, we have a big celebration. All my cousins, uncles, and aunts visit, and my mother cooks puri-sabzi, kheer, and a variety of pakoras, which are my all-time favourites. I will also pray for my brother, as my Dadi (grandmother) always says that the best thing one can do in the world is to pray for the well-being of others.”

Neha Joshi aka Krishna Devi Vajpayee in Atal, shares, “Coming from a big Maharashtrian family, this festival has always been a grand affair for us. In my house, the Rakhi party includes a mélange of mouth-watering delicacies, from the yummiest appetizers to delicious desserts made by my mom. I am very excited to be a part of this celebration. I have already chosen my Rakhi and a special gift for my brother. I am sure he will like it. My brother is older than me, and he is protective and caring and tries to boss around (laughs). He has been my constant through thick and thin. Our bond is exceptional, and I also call him my closest friend. No one knows my secrets more than him. We will make the most of our time when we meet! Wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

Himani Shivpuri, who plays Katori Amma in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “We celebrate Raksha Bandhan most traditionally. It is always a huge festival in my hometown, Dehradun. We host the festivities in our old house with my extended family. In our home, it is almost like a custom where we meet, tie Rakhi to our brothers, and then binge on our favourite cuisine. And nothing will change this year. Due to my busy shooting schedule, I may not attend the event with my family this year. However, I will send my Rakhi to my brother and will be present on the video call. But that does not mean that my Raksha Bandhan will end there. As soon as I get my next long break, I will visit home and have a good time with my family and, of course, my beloved brother. Gift bhi to lenahai (laughs). But to be honest, my brother is very special to me. He is not just my brother but also a father when I am looking for guidance and a friend when I must share some secret and have an opinion. I am grateful to have a brother like him in my life. I wish my brother Himanshu and all my other brothers a Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

Vidisha Srivastava, known for her role as Anita Bhabi in BhabijiGhar Par Hai, shares, “I adore my brother, Gaurav. He is one of the most important people in my life, who has always been there. Together, we are a house on fire. We love pranking and troubling each other. We will start the day with the traditional Raksha Bandhan ceremony at home. I will tie a beautiful Rakhi on Gaurav’s wrist, symbolizing my love and prayers for his well-being. This tradition, filled with warmth and affection, is the heart of our celebration. Nothing beats the joy of indulging in homemade sweets during festivals. I have planned to prepare some of Gaurav’s favourite sweets, like gulab jamun. I have carefully chosen a gift that reflects Gaurav’s personality and interests. It’s a small token of my gratitude for always being my guiding star. I can’t wait to see his reaction! The day will conclude with a grand family dinner.”

