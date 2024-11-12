Actors hit Reset on Health Routines after Diwali Festivities

November 12, 2024 : After treating themselves with their favourite delicacies during Diwali celebrations, it is time for actors to dive back into healthier routines. &TV actors are no exception as they share the post-festive wellness rituals that are helping them reset. These include Neha Joshi (Krishna Devi Vajpayee, Atal), Smita Sable (Dhaniya, Bheema), Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), andRohitahsvGour (Manmohan Tiwari, BhabijiGhar Par Hai). Neha Joshi aka Krishna Devi Vajpayee from Atal shares, “As the Diwali festivities wrap up, I find myself in a bit of a dilemma: how to enjoy my post-Diwali life without the tempting presence of those delicious faral items like chakli, chivda, and ladoos! I can hear them calling my name from the kitchen, but it is time to embrace my fitness routine once again (laughs). After indulging in a buffet of sweets and snacks, I am on a mission to swap out those crunchy chaklis and irresistible chivda for some healthier alternatives. So, instead of snacking on those golden circles of happiness, I am reaching for carrot sticks and salads – they do not leave me with a post-snack guilt trip. And let us not forget my morning smoothie; it is like a little health potion post-Diwali.” Smita Sable akaDhaniyafrom Bheema shares, “As the last of the Diwali sweets fade into distant memories and my chakli stash has been thoroughly demolished, it’s time for me to put on my serious face and dive back into my fitness routine. Let us be honest—my workouts have been as absent as my resolve during the festive season! First up, I am setting my alarm earlier than usual because my couch has been too comfortable. I am trading my morning Besanladoo for a pre-workout ritual that involves a strong cup of coffee and a dash of motivation. Cardio is back on the agenda, and I am sweating it out like I am in a dance-off with my past self who thought ‘just one more sweet’ was a good idea (laughs). It is time to get serious about my workouts but am doing it with a smile. For lunch, I am trading heavy curries for lighter options like a simple daal with brown rice or quinoa. The combination of lentils and rice not only keeps me full but also gives me a wholesome dose of nutrients. I am adding lots of vegetables to my thali like palak, bhindi, and carrots sautéed with minimal oil and spices, bringing both flavour and health to my plate.”

Geetanjali Mishra, who plays Rajesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “As the Diwali festivities end, reflecting on the joy and indulgence that this beautiful festival brings is important. After a season filled with rich sweets and savoury snacks, I am embracing a fresh start. So, my first step back to fitness is focusing on hydration. I am committing to drinking plenty of water throughout the day, starting each morning with a glass of warm lemon water to help detoxify my body and boost my metabolism. For meals, I am shifting back to lighter, nutrient options. My breakfast typically includes a smoothie packed with greens, fruits, and protein, setting a positive tone for the day. For lunch, I enjoy salads with proteins and lots of vegetables. I have missed the energy and vitality that come from regular exercise! I start with yoga and stretching to regain my flexibility, followed by cardio workouts to boost my endurance. I am excited to mix in some strength training, focusing on building muscle and improving my overall fitness.” RohitashvGour, aka Manmohan Tiwari in BhabijiGhar Par Hai, says, “After the festive indulgence of Diwali, I always prioritize getting back on track with a balanced diet and healthy habits. The Diwali season is with irresistible treats, and I believe in enjoying them without guilt. However, to rejuvenate my body and mind afterwards, I start by reintroducing a clean, nutritious diet and making mindful choices. First, I focus on detoxing by increasing my water intake and incorporating green juices and herbal teas. This helps flush out toxins and restores my hydration levels, which is essential after all the festive sweets and snacks. I also switch to lighter, home-cooked meals with lots of fresh vegetables, proteins, and whole grains to nourish my body. Exercise is also a big part of my post-Diwali routine. I gradually ease back into my workout regime. Though I enjoy the festive moments fully, I also make sure to reconnect with my health goals right afterwards. Diwali is a beautiful time to celebrate with loved ones, and the post-festive season is just as special for reconnecting with my body and feeling my best again.”

Watch Atal at 8:00 pm, Bheema at 8:30 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and BhabijiGhar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday on &TV!