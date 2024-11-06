Actress Richa Sony Opens Up About Her Fondest Childhood Memories of Chhath Pooja

Chhath Puja is a beloved festival celebrated with great devotion, especially in the heart of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. It’s a time filled with gratitude, nature, and cherished traditions. This ancient festival, dedicated to Chhathi Maiyya and Surya Bhagwan, beautifully showcases the bond between people and nature. Actress Richa Sony, who plays Rani Sa (Pinni’s daadi) on Star Bharat’s popular show Shaitani Rasmein, recently shared her fond memories of celebrating Chhath Puja, expressing how it has always been her favorite childhood experience.

With a fond smile, she says, “I’m from a Bengali family, but my heart has always belonged to Bihar. I was born and raised there; its culture is part of my soul. Growing up, I was surrounded by the warmth and spirit of Bihari traditions. Chhath Pooja, for example, is so much more than a festival—it’s a time when everyone comes together, united in devotion to honor Surya Bhagwan. I remember how our family would join the neighbors, offering water and milk to the setting sun, and then to the rising sun. It felt like Diwali’s spirit was carried forward, with Chhath bringing another wave of joy and celebration. I can still feel the joy of those memories, lighting crackers with family and friends. This time of year will always hold a special place in my heart.”

She pauses, her eyes shining, “As I grew older, I realized Chhath Pooja isn’t just a celebration; it’s a deeply spiritual bond with nature and the divine. So many people fast with such devotion, but for me as a child, it was pure happiness. My favorite part was always ‘Kharna’—that special day when we’d make jaggery, kheer, and puris. The taste is like nothing else, truly unforgettable. During Chhath, we worship Chhathi Maiyya and Surya Bhagwan, and it’s a powerful reminder of love, faith, and family. It’s a tradition that connects us to something greater, to each other, and keeps us rooted in love and devotion.”

