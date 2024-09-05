India, 5th September 2024 – Fresh off his genre-blending ‘Neon Nights’ EP, Norwegian Grammy-winning electronic legend Alan Walker announces the release of his latest single, ‘Thick Of It All’, out now via Monstercat.

Featuring globally recognized pop icon Joe Jonas and acclaimed singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, the marquee trio have blended their distinct styles to craft an anthemic collaboration, poised to leave a lasting impact on listeners worldwide.

‘Thick Of It All’ is a powerful fusion of pop, electronic, drum and bass; capturing the emotional journey of fighting for love and overcoming challenges. Pegged to be an anthem of resilience and passion, the track showcases Jonas’s unmistakable voice, Walker’s electronic flair, and Michaels’s evocative vocals.

Alan Walker states, “Working with Joe and Julia on ‘Thick Of It All’ has been a dream come true. The song’s lyrics celebrate overcoming challenges and supporting one another, and I believe we’ve captured that spirit in the production as well. It’s an honor and a humbling experience to collaborate with such legendary artists and songwriters. I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it!”

Alan Walker will be bringing his Walkerworld Global Tour to India later this month with a 10-city showcase by Sunburn, and is expected to be his biggest ever India trek drawing in over 1 lac attendees. Currently, he is bringing his signature sound to fans worldwide with his international tours, while his social media presence is buzzing with viral content, including the popular ‘Alan Biker’ series. Without showing any signs of slowing down, he continues to make waves in the electronic music scene with his recent Neon Nights partnership, which includes collaborations with major platforms like Rocket League, further showcasing his genre-blending prowess. Additionally, his track ‘Faded’ has achieved a significant milestone with 2 billion streams, cementing its’ place as a timeless and iconic hit in his ever-growing catalog.