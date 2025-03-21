Alike.io Partners with JioHotstar for Engaged – Roka Ya Dhoka, Bringing Travel and Entertainment Together

India, March 2025 – Alike.io, the leading social travel platform, has announced an exclusive collaboration with JioHotstar for its show Engaged – Roka Ya Dhoka as Global Destinations Partner —a bold dating reality series where 15 contestants embark on a 240-hour journey to test their love and compatibility.

The show redefines the dating reality format by weaving travel experiences into the journey of finding love. Alike.io elevates this adventure, reinforcing the belief that the best trips—and relationships—are ALIKE, built on compatibility and trust. Contestants take part in travel-based challenges, testing how well they can navigate different destinations and cultures together.

In an era of situationships and evolving relationship dynamics, today’s generation approaches love with precision—seeking connections that truly align with their individuality in a fast-moving, unpredictable world. At the end of the show, one couple must make the ultimate choice: take the leap into engagement or go their separate ways.

As part of this exclusive partnership, Alike.io offers an unforgettable grand prize—an all-expenses-paid, bespoke luxury trip to Bali, awarded to the winning couple as a spectacular finale. This once-in-a-lifetime getaway is curated to celebrate their journey in the most indulgent way possible. Alike is also running an online, social-first contest, Jab Proposal Met Travel awarding one couple sharing their best proposal story, an all-expenses-paid, luxury glamping trip to Shimla followed by 50 exclusive customised smart bag trackers for runners-up and Alike cash vouchers to be redeemed on platform.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Ashish Sidhra, Co-founder of Alike.io, said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Rusk Studios for Season 1 of Engaged. The series perfectly captures the highs and lows of choosing a life partner—or facing an unexpected twist. This partnership allows us to showcase how we curate handcrafted luxury experiences tailored to individual tastes for today’s generation. And this FOMO-worthy Bali getaway is just the beginning for our winning duo, Karan & Sifat!” Elated about their win, Sifat, one-half of the winning duo, shared: “Coming on Engaged, I didn’t know what to expect. I was hopeful about love but never imagined winning the show. Alike.io has made this win even more special—we’re beyond excited for our Bali trip! Huge thanks to the entire team for this incredible opportunity to escape and rediscover our love.” Her partner, Karan, added: “A huge thank you to Alike.io for making our victory on Engaged even sweeter with this incredible trip to Bali! From breathtaking beaches to unforgettable experiences, this journey will be nothing short of magical. Grateful for the excitement, the adventure, and the luxury—this is truly the perfect way to celebrate!”

Beyond the romance and drama, Engaged – Roka Ya Dhoka also provides contestants with long-term advantages, including a significant boost to their social media presence, helping them expand their personal brands. Moreover, the series sparks a national conversation on modern relationships, reshaping how love is perceived in the digital era.

Partnering with Rusk Studios for Engaged – Roka Ya Dhoka marks a significant step in redefining the intersection of travel and relationships. By offering an exclusive luxury getaway as the ultimate prize, Alike.io seamlessly integrates travel into the show’s narrative, reinforcing its expertise in crafting unforgettable travel experiences for the modern, experience-seeking generation.