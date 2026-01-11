Allu Arjun wishes birthday to ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar: ‘It’s a special day for me’

Hyderabad, Jan 11: Tollywood star Allu Arjun penned an emotional note on his social media handle as his ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar turned a year older on Sunday.

Calling it a special day that changed his life, AA expressed his joy using the following words, “Happy Birthday, @aryasukku darling. It’s a special day for me… more than for you… because this day changed my life. No amount of wishes can convey the joy of having you in my life. Puttinandhuku thanks!!! (Black heart emoji) (sic).”

The ‘Stylish’ star also dropped a behind-the-scenes photo with the filmmaker from the sets of their blockbuster hit “Pushpa”.

Over the years, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have collaborated on many noteworthy projects.

In fact, AA was the lead in Sukumar’s debut directorial “Arya”. The actor and director duo once again joined forces for the sequel “Arya 2”, which also received critical acclaim.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar went on reach new heights of success with their 2021 release “Pushpa: The Rise”.

The tremendous success of the drama was recreated by the sequel “Pushpa: The Rule”.

As “Pushpa 2” completed a year of release on December 4, 2025, AA thanked the movie buffs for making “Pushpa: The Rule” a phenomenal success at the box office.

Expressing his gratitude, Allu Arjun wrote, “PUSHPA an unforgettable journey of five years in our life . This movie audience has given us such immense love, strength, and courage to dive deeper into our crafts. We will always be grateful to everyone in this country and beyond for making it a phenomenon .”

Giving a shout-out to all those who were a part of this 5-year-long journey, he added, “It’s my honour to have walked this journey with all my artists , technicians, the whole unit , producers, distributors & of course the captain @aryasukku garu . I thank each and everyone of you in this journey. With a heart full of gratitude once again … THANK YOU (Folded hands emoji) #Pushpa #Pushpa2 #pushpa2therule.”

–IANS