Aman Sharma on World Bicycle Day: Cycling Is a Great Cardio Workout

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, actor Aman Sharma, who plays Virendra Pratap Singh in Sun Neo’s show Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri, takes a nostalgic ride down memory lane and also reminds us how something as simple as cycling can do wonders for our life and the world around us.

Talking about the benefits of cycling, Aman Sharma says, “I believe cycling is one of the best activities that takes care of your health, fitness, and the environment all at once. It’s like hitting three targets with one arrow. It’s a great cardio workout that helps keep your body fit and toned, and most importantly, it’s environment-friendly. No smoke, no noise—just fresh air and pure effort. In today’s time, when pollution is rising, activities like cycling help us feel more connected to nature and remind us to live a cleaner, healthier life.”

The Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri actor further adds, “My bond with cycling goes back to childhood. Whether it was going to school, racing with friends, or simply riding through the streets, the cycle was always with me. I’ve fallen many times, got bruised knees, but never gave up riding. I still remember how excited I used to feel seeing my elder brother or neighbors riding a cycle—I wanted to do the same. Back then, we didn’t think about its health benefits; it just felt fun. Now, even with my busy shooting schedule for Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri on Sun Neo, I make sure to include cycling in my workout. I may not always get time to cycle outdoors, but the gym’s stationary cycle has become my best friend. Even 20–30 minutes a day helps me feel recharged and refreshed after a long shoot.”