Amazon MX Player sets the stage for a crime drama series “Mohrey”, a tale of blood ties and betrayal, Trailer out now

Mumbai, 04th December 2024: The countdown has finally begun! Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is gearing up to premiere Mohrey, a crime drama delving into the depths of betrayal and fractured brotherhood. The streaming service today unveiled the trailer of the series, offering a glimpse into the intertwined lives of heroes and anti-heroes battling with their inner demons. Created by Banijay Asia, Mohrey boasts a stellar cast featuring Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Aashim Gulati, Pulkit Makol, Gayatri Bharadwaj, and Pradnya Motghare, Mohrey is all set to release on Amazon MX Player from 6th December for free.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of, Arjun and Michael, who find themselves on opposite sides of the law. Arjun, an undercover police officer planted as a mole in Bosco Salvador’s crime empire, faces off against Michael, Bosco’s informant within the police force. Bound by fate and their father’s mysterious past, they are thrust into a clash of loyalty, revenge, and survival. Set against the backdrop of Dariyawada, a fictional neighbourhood in old-town Bombay, the thrilling crime-series will set the pulses racing of audiences with an exciting ensemble lighting up the screens.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, “With Mohrey, we’re proud to present a story that is emotionally compelling yet thrilling. The series captures the complexities of relationships and the fine line between right and wrong, offering a deeply character-driven narrative centered on loyalty, vengeance, and power. At Amazon MX Player, we are committed to creating stories that push boundaries, and Mohrey exemplifies how impactful narratives can truly captivate and engage the audience.” Speaking about his character Bosco Salvador, Jaaved Jaaferi stated, “Bosco is a character shaped by survival, ambition, and an unyielding drive to take charge of his destiny. Stepping into his shoes was a distinctive challenge because he is far from ordinary– he’s layered, vulnerable, and incredibly strategic. Mohrey delves into human emotions and conflicts. It’s a story about the scars we carry and the lengths we reach for redemption. I’m excited for viewers to unravel Bosco’s world and the chaos that defines it.” At Banijay Asia, we aim to craft stories that resonate deeply on a human level, and Mohrey perfectly fits that vision. The series takes viewers into a world of raw emotions, intricate relationships, and high-stakes drama all set against the vibrant and intense backdrop of Mumbai. We’re thrilled to bring this tale to life with Amazon MX Player and are confident that the audience will be hooked from the very first episode,” said Rajesh Chadha, Chief Operating Officer of Scripted Division at Banijay Asia.

Mohrey will stream exclusively from 06th December on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.