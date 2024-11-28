Amazon MX Player unveils the trailer of Heartbeats, a romantic drama featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harsh Beniwal

Mumbai, 28th November 2024: The wait is finally over as Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today unveiled the heartwarming trailer of its romantic drama series, Heartbeats. Set against the bustling backdrop of Gayatri Devi Hospital & Medical College in Delhi, the show delves into the lives of young medical interns juggling high-stakes emergencies, ambitions, and the complexities of modern relationships. Produced by Rusk Media, the series boasts an incredible cast featuring Harsh Beniwal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Malkani, Yuvraj Dua among others, and is all set to release on Amazon MX Player from 29th November for free.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the life of Akshat, a small-town boy driven by big aspirations, navigating a world vastly different from his origins. Alongside him is Saanjh, a headstrong and determined peer who challenges him at every step while also becoming his closest ally. With the coveted Dr. Ananda Foundation scholarship up for grabs, the journey is fraught with the themes of testing friendships, broken hearts, and love stories written amidst the challenges of saving lives. With Akshat facing mounting debts and the weight of his own choices, the audience is left wondering– will he rise above, or will his aspirations and love falter?

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, “Heartbeats is your new-age drama that aims to tug onto the emotions and ambitions of young audiences. With the story positioned as a medical drama, it also explores challenges, unique bonds, and transformative journeys of budding doctors “

Speaking about being part of the series and essaying the character of Saanjh, Shivangi Joshi expressed, “Saanjh is a beautifully layered character which combines ambition, and vulnerability in a way thats deeply relatable. Stepping into her world was an incredible journey for me. Heartbeats brings a perfect mix of drama, romance, and hope, and I’m sure it will leave the audience feeling inspired and deeply moved.”

Harsh Beniwal, who portrays the role of Akshat in the series, shared, “Akshat’s story is one of hope and resilience, something I feel everyone can connect with. He’s navigating love, ambition, and the weight of his own mistakes. His journey is filled with moments that are bound to make you laugh, cry, and reflect. I’m thrilled to have been part of this story, and I’m eager for audiences to meet Akshat and experience this heartfelt new chapter.”

“Creating narratives that forge deep emotional connections with audiences is at the heart of what we do at Rusk Media, and Heartbeats embodies this vision beautifully. Set within the dynamic world of young medical interns, Heartbeats vividly portrays the challenges of chasing dreams while navigating complex relationships and personal growth. With its moving narrative and authentic characters, the series is a heartfelt ode to love, hope, and perseverance, and we’re excited for audiences to experience its inspiring journey.” — Mayank Yadav, CEO, Rusk Media

Heartbeats will stream exclusively from 29 November on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.