Ayodhya celebrates first Diwali as Lord Ram and Sita return after exile in Sony SAB’s Shrimad Ramayan

Mumbai, August 24, 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ holds immense significance and narrates the life and teachings of Lord Ram (Sujay Reu) in its purest form. After fourteen years of gruelling exile and a Mahayudh with Raavan (Nikitin Dheer), the divine couple of Lord Ram and Sita (Prachi Bansal) returns to Ayodhya. Ahead of their return, Lord Ram sends Hanuman (Nirbhay Wadhwa) to deliver the news of them coming back to Ayodhya, hoping to see some hope and excitement among the residents. However, Hanuman notices that the residents are rather sad and worried wondering when their beloved divine couple will return.

In the upcoming episodes, Ayodhya will be engulfed by the ominous shadow of Sahastramukhi Ravan, who darkens the city, making the residents anxious about the return of Lord Ram and Sita. Seeing the mood of the residents, Hanuman and Bharat (Nikhilesh Rathore) suggest that people should light diyas to dispel the darkness and negativity, bringing festivity to the city. Ayodhya then buzzes with light and joy as the Lord Ram and Sita finally return, also marking the first ever Diwali celebration.

Sujay Reu, who plays the role of Lord Ram in Shrimad Ramayan, said, “I feel deeply connected to the emotions of Ayodhya’s residents as they await Lord Ram’s return after fourteen years of exile. This moment in the show symbolizes hope and the triumph of light over darkness, which is the true essence of Diwali. I’m honored to bring this iconic story to life and share the joy of Lord Ram and Sita’s homecoming with our audience.”

