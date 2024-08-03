Baani discovers Rajat’s hidden past with Lavanya: Will their growing love survive in Sony SAB’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’

Mumbai, 03rd August 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’ follows the journey of Baani, a determined and ambitious girl striving to uplift her family’s life despite financial limitations. In recent episodes, Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) buys gifts for the family with her stock market profits, keeping this a secret from Rajat (Aakash Ahuja). Touched by Baani’s gesture, Rajat gifts her earpods, leading to a heartwarming moment between the two.

In the upcoming episodes, as Baani and Rajat’s closeness grows, a shocking revelation threatens to ruin their happiness. Baani stumbles upon a cozy photograph of Rajat and Lavanya (Bhaweeka Chaudhary), discovering that they dated before her marriage to Rajat. Hurt by the fact that Rajat kept this a secret, Baani confronts him, leading to a heated argument between the two. In her distress, Baani hurriedly leaves the house, causing Rajat to worry that she’s gone for good. It will be a suspenseful point for viewers to see if Baani will return to sort things out or if the emotional distance between her and Rajat will increase further.

Amandeep Sidhu, who essays the role of Baani Arora, said, “Rajat and Baani were finally getting close, and viewers could see the love starting to grow. However, the shocking revelation of Rajat’s past, which Baani was completely unaware of, leaves her feeling hurt and betrayed. Although she confronts Rajat about it, what will be interesting to see is how they bounce back from this. Will Rajat and Baani figure out their differences or will Lavanya add fuel to the fire and further distance Baani and Rajat’s budding romance?”

Tune in to watch Badall Pe Paon Hai only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM