Baasira Mata ki Jai makes audience sing

Hyderabad, 12th August 2024: This family drama by ROADWAYZ Theatre group, staged the show today at Lamakaan and the audience not just cheered but were also singing the songs along with the artists.

The story revolves around a typical middle-class, close-knit family of four. Sharma ji, his wife Shrimati ji and his two younger Siblings. Sonu and Monu. The couple have devoted their lives to bring up Sonu and Monu. They love them as their own children. Shrimati ji loves cooking for her family and keeps trying to make new dishes out of leftover food. All three brothers bring a lot of humour by planning how to get rid of those experimental dishes of Shrimati ji, without hurting her feelings.

The play touches on the issue of Food Wastage. The serious topic is conveyed well with layers of family humour and forgotten songs of 40s & 50s.

The play is written & Directed by Capt Ahmed who has been doing consistent work in the field of Hindi Theatre & language. He is a Theater Actor, Director and is soon coming out with his collection of Plays in a book form. He has donned many roles earlier and had been a devoted theatre actor for over a decade now. Seema Khan as Mrs Sharma did a splendid job and both lead actors looked very natural on stage. There were two debutants also Lokesh & Zoya as the younger brother & sister. Their sibling chemistry and stage presence was well received. Col Ramesh as Chiraunji la and Sonali as Rama the maid, added on to the humour with their characters. A unique experiment was done by the director and that was to have a well woven script for the MC. Mohsin with his charming personality did the job very well.

Poonam Gulecha, another theatre actor who attended the show at Lamakaan said that, “the show surpassed the expectations. Very well written & interplay of old songs was impeccable.”

Nargis another spectator says, “the paly reflected ghar ghar ki kahani.”

Ritu says, it reminded me of my Nani (grandmother), how she used to mix & match the leftovers), Col Reyaz was impressed by the impactful usage of the Sutradhar & the use of Songs.”

Ramechandra from Saket Pranaam was overwhelmed by the response from all the senior citizens staying there and asked ROADWAYZ to bring the next show as soon as possible.