Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Daler Mehndi, Gippy Grewal To Headline Gurugram Leg Of Bollywood Music Project 2025

India, 8th February 2025- Gurugram is set to ignite with the rhythm of Bollywood music as it hosts the inaugural YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 (BMP) on February 21st and 22nd at the Backyard Sports Club. This landmark event, a collaboration between EVA Live and TM Ventures Pvt. Ltd., promises an electrifying and expansion celebration of Indian music.

Hailed as Asia’s largest Bollywood music event, this meticulously planned, two-day festival will feature over 50 artists spanning 15 genres and performing across two dynamic stages. Attendees can expect more than 32 hours of non-stop musical entertainment, with an anticipated audience exceeding 50,000. This year’s festival, themed ‘All The Hits, All The Feels’, celebrates the rich cultural tapestry and universal appeal of Indian music, showcasing its diverse styles and nuanced soundscapes.

The Gurugram edition will feature a truly exceptional mainstage lineup of headliners. Day 1 will culminate with electrifying performances by pop songstress Neha Kakkar and Punjabi music icon Daler Mehndi. Hip hop titan Badshah and Pollywood superstar Gippy Grewal will bring the energy to a close on Day 2.

Beyond the headlining acts, the festival will offer a compelling journey through a spectrum of styles and influences, thereby showcasing a richly diverse tapestry of musical talent and seamlessly blending established artists with a vibrant array of emerging voices. Attendees can look forward to performances from pop sensations like Sunanda Sharma, Asees Kaur, Dhwani Bhanushali and Sona Mohapatra; playback singers Divya Kumar, Romy and Raghav Chaitanya; and regional bands such as the Assam-based Anurag Saikia Collective and New-Delhi based All India Permit. The lineup also features unique acts like indie fusion duo Khosla Raghu and the underground electronica act Prodigy 360. The exploration of genres such as hip-hop, Punjabi, sufi, pop, funk, folk, devotional, classical, ghazal, and electronica will further be amplified with performances by Hargun Kaur, Oh Womaniya, Basant Kur, Devender pal Singh, Wazir Patar and Josh Brar. The festival will also highlight rising stars like Varun Jain, Tanishka Bahl, Khushaara, Bhoomika Bisht, Badal + Skip, Agsy, GD47and Mrunal Shankar.

Badshah states, “Bollywood music is constantly evolving, pushing boundaries and embracing new sounds, and the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 reflects that perfectly. It’s a remarkable platform that cuts across geographies and generations and I’m thrilled to be a part of this celebration that pays homage to Bollywood music, and to connect with the incredible fans in Gurugram who have always supported my journey.”

Neha Kakkar states, “The YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 isn’t just about the music; it’s about the energy, the connection, the feeling that only live Bollywood music can create. I’m bringing all my hits, and I’m so thrilled to share this incredible night with the amazing fans in Gurugram—are you guys ready to rock n roll?!”

Gippy Grewal states, “Bollywood music is all about the incredible diversity of sounds and styles, and the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 perfectly captures that. I’m thrilled to be a part of this celebration and look forward to sharing my unique sound with the audience in Gurugram.”

Beyond the live performances, attendees can anticipate exclusive brand activations, thoughtfully curated food and beverage options, engaging art installations, a vibrant flea market, and dedicated adventure and experiential zones designed to elevate the comprehensive weekend experience.

Tickets to the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 is available on District by Zomato with price starting INR 1499 and goes up to INR 20,000 across categories – Lounge, VIP and General Access.

Bollywood Music project is titled by Yes Bank and powered by Magic Moments Music Studio and Tuborg Packaged Drinking Water.