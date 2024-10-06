Bhavna Pandey Throws Shade Ahead of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3

Bhavna Pandey on the Upcoming Season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S3: “The show is made on the edit table. We’ve shot for hours and hours..”

As excitement builds for the highly anticipated Season 3 of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Bhavna Pandey offers fans an exclusive sneak peek into what they can expect. The series, which features Bhavna alongside Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, returns on October 18 with its latest chapter, Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives, promising even more drama, glitz, and behind-the-scenes revelations.

In this season, fans will see the original wives’ circle expand with the addition of new faces, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, as well as the stylish and dynamic Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla, ensuring even more unexpected twists and high-octane moments.

Bhavna Pandey candidly opens up about how the group navigates the awkwardness of watching themselves on screen and reveals that even the cast isn’t fully aware of all the drama until the show is near release.

“Can I be honest? We saw a little bit of our show. But the beauty of this show is that they don’t even show it to us till it’s almost release time, because, first of all, it’s very uncomfortable to watch the four of us because we all said things about each other,” Bhavna shares. “We are close friends, but we do not discuss that during the filming because that’s going to affect the show. When we watch it, it is always a little uncomfortable because like did Seema put that expression? The show is made on the edit table. We’ve shot for hours and hours, and then they pick and put it together. It is a little uncomfortable, and they don’t want us to react and start calling them and say, ‘Listen, cut this out, or cut my expression out.’ They show it to us very late.”

With the inclusion of new personalities and the ever-present tension between friendships and unscripted moments, Bhavna hints at the season’s unpredictability. “I don’t even really know what the Delhi wives, as Maheep said, have said about us. I really know the scenes that we were in so I don’t know the rest of the show, but all I know is that there is a lot of masala, and, of course, there are the Delhi girls now, so there’s going to be crazy stuff.”

Get ready for a season packed with glamour, drama, and unexpected moments as Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives makes its big debut on October 18, exclusively on Netflix!