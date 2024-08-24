Brinda Dahal opens up on shooting the death scene in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya: I started crying for real

Actress Brinda Dahal, who plays the lead role of Vaishnavi in Sun Neo’s Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, recently portrayed a deeply emotional death scene. In the upcoming episodes, Vaishnavi faces a crucial moment as she seeks Chhathi Maiyya’s help to reunite with Kartik (played by Ashish Dixit). To achieve this, she must overcome several challenges and cross seven Dwaar. At just 17 years old, Brinda opened up about filming this powerful death sequence and how she managed the intense emotions at such a young age.

Opening up on the emotional needs for the death sequence, Brinda said, “This was my first time doing such an intense scene, and it was a huge learning experience. The death scene was so powerful. When they were pulling me and I was crying, it felt so real that I didn’t want to leave the set. The emotions were so strong, and the dialogues were really deep. Even now, just thinking about it makes me tear up. I learned a lot, especially during the part where the Dwarpal was questioning me. Those questions taught me so much, and even though I struggled with some words, this scene helped me get better. It felt like I was taking a big exam!”

She further added, “There was also a moment where Kritikaayan (played by Sara Khan) spoke in my mother’s voice, saying, ‘Beti, stay here, leave Prithvi behind.’ Since my mom is in Nepal, when sir played the song during the shoot of this scene, I started crying for real. It felt like the seven dwarves were trapped, both in fire and frozen cold, and many more emotions were involved.”

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ follows the story of Vaishnavi, an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) as her mother. Opening up about working with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the scene, Brinda said, “Devoleena Ma’am, who plays Chhathi Maiyya in the show, on this was amazing. I learned so much and really enjoyed it.”

The show, airing on Sun Neo every Monday to Saturday at 7 PMcelebrates the triumph of good over evil, highlighting faith and devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who guides and protects her worshippers. Chhathia Maiyya Ki Bitiya stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.