Chetak Screen Awards 2026: ‘Dhurandhar’ Leads; ‘Homebound’ Wins Best Film

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar dominates with 14 wins; Homebound crowned Best Film; Yami Gautam, Ranveer Singh win Best Actor honours

Chennai, Apr 07: Making the janata fall in love with film awards again, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 celebrated everything that defines Hindi cinema and OTT in resplendent style, without missing its signature ingredient: credibility. In a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, April 5, the finest talents who made 2025 extra special for all of us were honoured with the Chetak Screen Awards, which were finalised through a rigorous, transparent process.

In Bollywood’s biggest night in recent times, director NeerajGhaywan’s Homebound was named Best Film. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and businesswoman Nita Ambani presented the trophy to the film’s team. Meanwhile, director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar emerged as the preeminent title at the ceremony, clinching 14 awards in total. Bollywood icon Dharmendra was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

While Aditya Dhar won the Chetak Screen Award for Best Director, Yami Gautam was named Best Actor (Female) for her performance in Haq, and Ranveer Singh bagged the trophy for Best Actor (Male) for Dhurandhar.

In a significant and timely move, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 introduced five new categories to celebrate cinematic excellence in the OTT domain. While Sanya Malhotra won Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film for her performance in Mrs, Karan Tejpal’s Stolen emerged as a major winner at the Chetak Screen Awards, taking home Best OTT Film, Best Director – OTT film (Karan Tejpal), Best Actor (Male) – OTT film for Abhishek Banerjee, and Best Script – OTT film (Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar).

The gala ceremony was nothing short of extravagant as Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took the stage as host, accompanied by actor-comedians Sunil Grover and ZakirKhan, and Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express. But at the same time, the Chetak Screen Awards were not just about opulence. In the In Memoriam segment, the Indian film industry legends who passed away in 2025 were honoured. As images of those icons appeared on the large screen, one by one, all the attendees stood, paying tribute to the departed.

Subsequently, Bobby Deol accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of his late father, Dharmendra. The award was presented by legendary screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar, veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. While addressing the gathering, Bobby choked up and said, “I see my father’s love in all your eyes. My father touched everyone’s hearts through his work and even through his Instagram reels, which had become his new hobby.”

Mentioning that Dharmendra always believed in spreading happiness and gratitude, Bobby added, “He always wanted people to stay happy and believed that God has given all of us so much in life. He used to say that we all have a special gift within us, and if we believe in it, we can achieve anything.”