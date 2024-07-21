Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya and Saajha Sindoor Actors Share Inspirations on Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is a day dedicated to all gurus – someone who is either our teacher, mentor, or counselor who guides and inspires us and instills values and knowledge in us. On the special occasion of Guru Purnima, actress Jaya Bhattacharya, who plays the role of Urmila, in Sun Neo’s ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ and actress Neelu Vaghela, who plays the role of Ma Hukum in Sun Neo’s ‘Sajha Sindoor’ revealed who they consider their gurus in their life and how they have inspired and played an important role in changing their lives.

Jaya Bhattacharya who portrays the pivotal role in the show ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ as Urmila said, “Gurupurnima is a very special day for me because it was the first time I faced a camera and sang two songs about Gautam Buddha in Lucknow. I believe life itself is our greatest teacher, offering lessons through our experiences. Watching films taught me acting, and I am inspired by Smita Patil and Meena Kumari. In every show, from the spotboy to the director, everyone is our Guru. Their experiences are invaluable. The senior actor S.M. Zaheer once told me, ‘You won’t get anything before its time or more than your destiny,’ and to not just be a good actor but also a great human being. I remember and follow his advice till today. I still wish for my school teachers on teacher day and appreciate what I learned from them. I am also grateful to my energy healing teacher, who has helped me grow as a person.”

Neelu Vaghela who portrays the role of Ma Hukum in the show ‘Sajha Sindoor’ shared, “On Guru Purnima, we honor the gurus who guide and support us. My first show was ‘Diya Aur Baati,’ directed by Sumit sir. The first shot was in Bikaner, where I filmed a scene of fainting at a wedding procession. Despite many retakes, Sumit sir explained everything well, highlighting the differences between television and film techniques. Another challenging scene involved a bomb blast where Bhabho, a strong character, doesn’t shed a tear. Playing Bhabho was difficult, and I am grateful for the invaluable support from Shashi ma’am and Sumit sir. It’s been a long journey, and the entire team’s support has been crucial. On Guru Purnima, I would especially thank Sumit sir and Shashi ma’am for giving me the opportunity to portray Bhabho.”

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya features Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Brinda Dahal, Sara Khan, Ashish Dixit, and Jaya Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The show centers on Vaishnavi’s devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who guides and protects her worshippers, celebrating the victory of good over evil. Saajha Sindoor starring Sangita Ghosh, Sahil Uppal, Neelu Vaghela, and Krutika Desai is a family drama focused on Phuli and Gagan.

