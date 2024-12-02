Mumbai, 02 December 2024 – Infiniti Mall, Mumbai’s premium destination for luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment presents a nostalgic cinematic experience with open-air movie screenings scheduled for December 2024 at Malad featuring a curated selection of iconic films.

The cinematic magic begins with the screening of –

Sugar and Stars – A classic french masterpiece

Harry Potter Part 1 – An incredible movie where an orphan discovers he’s a wizard and faces dark forces in a magical world.

Harry Potter Part 2 – Magic and adventure await in this beloved sequel

The Holiday – A romantic comedy to warm your heart

Home Alone Part 1 – A timeless comedy about a kid’s ingenious defense of his home.

Home Alone Part 2 – The hilarious sequel to the original hit

Elf – a must-watch Christmas comedy filled with heartwarming laughs and festive charm.

Midnight In Paris – A whimsical and romantic journey through the City of Light

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – A Bollywood masterpiece about friendship and love

Experience the magic of classic cinema all over again on the big screen, as these open-air movie screenings bring back timeless favorites in a nostalgic and enchanting way.