Mumbai, 02 December 2024 – Infiniti Mall, Mumbai’s premium destination for luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment presents a nostalgic cinematic experience with open-air movie screenings scheduled for December 2024 at Malad featuring a curated selection of iconic films.
The cinematic magic begins with the screening of –
Sugar and Stars – A classic french masterpiece
Harry Potter Part 1 – An incredible movie where an orphan discovers he’s a wizard and faces dark forces in a magical world.
Harry Potter Part 2 – Magic and adventure await in this beloved sequel
The Holiday – A romantic comedy to warm your heart
Home Alone Part 1 – A timeless comedy about a kid’s ingenious defense of his home.
Home Alone Part 2 – The hilarious sequel to the original hit
Elf – a must-watch Christmas comedy filled with heartwarming laughs and festive charm.
Midnight In Paris – A whimsical and romantic journey through the City of Light
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – A Bollywood masterpiece about friendship and love
Experience the magic of classic cinema all over again on the big screen, as these open-air movie screenings bring back timeless favorites in a nostalgic and enchanting way.
|
INFINITI MALL, MALAD
|
DATE
|
MOVIE
|
TIME
|
7th December
|
Sugar and Stars (French Cinema)
|
7 PM
|
14th December
|
Harry Potter Part 1
|
7 PM
|
15th December
|
Harry Potter Part 2
|
7 PM
|
21st December
|
The Holiday
|
7 PM
|
22nd December
|
Home Alone Part 1
|
7 PM
|
24th December
|
Home Alone Part 2
|
7 PM
|
25th December
|
Elf
|
7 PM
|
28th December
|
Midnight In Paris
|
7 PM
|
29th December
|
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|
7 PM