Cinematic Chill: Infiniti Mall’s Magical Open-Air Movie Nights This December

December 2, 2024 Mansi Praharaj entertainment 0

Mumbai, 02 December 2024 – Infiniti Mall, Mumbai’s premium destination for luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment presents a nostalgic cinematic experience with open-air movie screenings scheduled for December 2024 at Malad featuring a curated selection of iconic films.

The cinematic magic begins with the screening of –

Sugar and Stars – A classic french masterpiece

Harry Potter Part 1 – An incredible movie where an orphan discovers he’s a wizard and faces dark forces in a magical world.

Harry Potter Part 2 – Magic and adventure await in this beloved sequel

The Holiday – A romantic comedy to warm your heart

Home Alone Part 1 – A timeless comedy about a kid’s ingenious defense of his home.

Home Alone Part 2 – The hilarious sequel to the original hit

Elf – a must-watch Christmas comedy filled with heartwarming laughs and festive charm.

Midnight In Paris – A whimsical and romantic journey through the City of Light

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – A Bollywood masterpiece about friendship and love

Experience the magic of classic cinema all over again on the big screen, as these open-air movie screenings bring back timeless favorites in a nostalgic and enchanting way.

INFINITI MALLMALAD 

DATE

MOVIE

TIME

7th December 

Sugar and Stars (French Cinema) 

7 PM

14th December

Harry Potter Part 1

7 PM

15th December

Harry Potter Part 2

7 PM

21st December

The Holiday

7 PM

22nd December

Home Alone Part 1

7 PM

24th December

Home Alone Part 2

7 PM

25th December

Elf

7 PM

28th  December

Midnight In Paris

7 PM

29th  December

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

7 PM