Comedian Prashasti Singh set to charm audiences at Infiniti Mall

Mumbai’s premier culinary, retail and leisure hub, Infiniti Mall, is excited to host Prashasti Singh, a celebrated stand-up comedian cherished for infusing her quaint hometown charm with a dash of wit. Enthusiasts can experience her live performance at Infiniti Mall Malad this weekend and partake in an uproarious evening.

Named one of the top three comics on popular comedy reality show, ‘Comicstaan’ by Amazon Prime Video, she has gained immense popularity among audiences. She was also one of the 16 comics on Netflix show ‘Comedy Premium League’ where she impressed viewers with her immaculate comic timing.

Details:

Date – 5th May, 2024

Venue – Open air terrace, Infiniti Mall, Malad

Time – 7:30 PM

A division of K Raheja Realty Group, Infiniti Mall welcomes everyone to experience an evening filled with laughter.