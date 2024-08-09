Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Neelu Vaghela and Lakshay Khurana Reflect on the Spirit of Shravan

Shravan, the sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a time of deep spiritual significance and devotion. As this auspicious period unfolds, Sun Neo actors open up about their personal experiences and practices during Shravan. They share how this month, marked by rituals and prayers, not only strengthens their connection with the divine but also inspires their work on screen.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who plays the role of Chhathi Maiyya in Sun Neo’s Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya shared, “Shravan is the most precious time of the year for me. My devotion to Mahadev runs deep, and this month allows me to strengthen that bond. Each morning begins with heartfelt prayers to Mahadev, with the belief that any wish made during Shravan will come true through strong devotion. This sacred time holds a special place in my heart, and I eagerly anticipate its arrival, trusting that Mahadev will never leave me empty-handed. I also consider playing the character of Chhathi Maiyya as a blessing from Mahadev. I hope his blessings continue to shine on me and that my audience keeps supporting Sun Neo’s Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya.”

Seasoned actress Neelu Vaghela who plays the role of Maa Hukum in Sun Neo’s Saajha Sindoor said, “According to Hindu scriptures, this month is considered very auspicious, during which we worship Lord Shiva. It is a holy month where girls and women adorn themselves with henna and green bangles. It is believed that worshiping Lord Shiva during this time helps girls find their desired husband and ensures a long life for their husbands. The beauty of the monsoon season combined with this month makes nature lush and vibrant, bringing a special kind of joy and smile to everyone’s face. As a devotee of Lord Shiva, I observe a fast every Monday during Shravan and offer water to Shiva at the temple. This month fills me with positivity and gives me a renewed sense of energy.” Lakshay Khurana, who plays the lead role of Aditya in Sun Neo’s Ishq Jabariya said, “”Shravan has always been a special time for me and my family. We organize a Rudra Abhishek at home every year to honor Lord Shiva, who has been our greatest guide and supporter. However, this year, my schedule with Ishq Jabariya on Sun Neo has kept me from our usual celebration. Still, I’m planning to visit a temple with my family to perform a special pooja. For me, Shravan is not just a month of devotion but a time to reconnect with Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. His guidance has profoundly shaped my journey, and my life is dedicated to him.”

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya is a family drama focusing on Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal), an orphan who views Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) as a maternal figure. Ishq Jabariya tells the heartfelt story of Gulki (Siddhi Sharma), a spirited young woman with dreams of becoming an air hostess who encounters unexpected challenges along her path. Saajha Sindoor centers on Phooli (Stuti Vinkle), a young woman who is deemed an unmarried widow after her groom tragically dies on their wedding day.

