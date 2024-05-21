India, 21 2024: Dish TV, has taken a path-breaking initiative to redefine the entertainment experience in India. The leading DTH provider in a first-of-its-kind move has announced its ground-breaking proposition ‘Dish TV Smart+’. This launch marks a pioneering milestone in the industry, providing customers access to TV and OTT content on any screen, anywhere, without any additional cost. It ensures convenience, flexibility, and enhanced entertainment options, empowering customers to tailor their viewing experience.

With the ‘Dish TV Smart+’ service, all Dish TV and D2H customers, including new as well as existing subscribers can enjoy popular OTT apps along with their chosen TV subscription pack. The ‘Dish TV Smart+’ services ecosystem enables entertainment on any screen, anywhere, anytime through Watcho-the OTT Super App, Smart devices including set-top boxes, and smart android STBs. Dish TV will also collaborate with top TV and Mobile Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to seamlessly integrate their services into these devices, thereby enriching the overall user experience.

Commenting on the new proposition, Manoj Dobhal, CEO of Dish TV India Limited, stated, “Since its inception, Dish TV has transformed the entertainment consumption landscape, pioneering new ways for people to enjoy their favourite content. With this new proposition, we are poised to make an even greater difference, setting a new standard for immersive and accessible entertainment experiences. The launch of ‘Dish TV Smart+’ Services represents more than just a proposition; it embodies the vision to redefine entertainment consumption in India, which is getting smarter and bigger. In a market flooded with options, customers often find themselves overwhelmed. We aim to simplify their choices by offering a holistic and complete entertainment solution. We firmly believe that both traditional television and OTT platforms are indispensable in today’s age, and with our proposition, we aim to reaffirm their equal importance.” “At Dish TV, customer satisfaction is non-negotiable, and every decision is centered around delivering value and convenience. ‘Dish TV Smart+’ Services not only benefit our customers by providing them with unparalleled access to entertainment but also ensures that their preferences and satisfaction remain at the forefront of our endeavours. With ‘Dish TV Smart+’ Services, we are catering to all needs of a modern Indian family, staying true to our motto – Naye Bharat Ka Smart Connection,” Manoj Dobhal added.

To effectively communicate this visionary proposition, Dish TV has initiated a comprehensive marketing campaign spanning multiple channels, including Television, Digital, Print, and Corporate outreach, aiming to amplify its message of entertainment accessibility on any screen, anywhere.

For existing subscribers, Dish TV will leverage its channels and platforms, employing push notifications, in-app notifications, and emailers. Meanwhile, for new customers, the emphasis will be on TV and digital channels to ensure widespread visibility and awareness of the offering.

Ashutosh Mishra, Dish TV India Head HR, said, “With ‘Dish TV Smart+’ Services, we’re not just introducing a new proposition; we’re leading a paradigm shift in entertainment consumption. Through our multi-channel marketing approach, we are committed to directly engaging with consumers, ensuring broad awareness and adoption. As a brand, we prioritize staying ahead of trends and adapting to evolving audience preferences. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of our strategy, and we are committed to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences that cater to their diverse preferences and lifestyles.”

Dish TV’s transition from a DTH operator to a complete entertainment provider emphasizes its commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences, and innovation, and its mission to elevate the entertainment experience for millions of households nationwide, setting a new standard for entertainment delivery and heralding a paradigm shift in the industry. By prioritizing customer needs and leveraging strategic collaborations, Dish TV paves the way for future innovations, further enhancing the entertainment experience for consumers nationwide.