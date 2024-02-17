Eastern Launches Its First Hyper-Local TV Campaign Targeting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

National, February 17, 2024: Eastern, a leading brand in the Indian spice market, has unveiled its first television campaign aimed at the discerning audience of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The campaign, which marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion strategy, showcases Eastern’s commitment to perfection in taste, aroma, and color, particularly in its Chicken Masala category.

The core message of the campaign centers around Eastern’s brand proposition of “Perfect,” exemplified by the perfect red color of its Chicken Masala curry. This visual mnemonic reinforces the brand’s dedication to delivering superior-quality products tailored to the unique tastes of the region.

Commenting on the campaign, Eastern Spokesperson, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We have witnessed remarkable growth in the Andhra market, and we are thrilled to unveil our very first TV campaign to engage with a wider audience. The Eastern Chicken Masala has been accepted really well and meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled taste, aroma, and color. This campaign not only showcases our dedication to excellence but also reinforces our brand promise of perfection.”

Eastern Condiments has identified a lucrative opportunity in the Non-Veg Masala category, with Chicken Masala playing a pivotal role, contributing 58% to this segment’s growth, which is currently expanding at an impressive rate of 18% annually. In response to consumer insights, Eastern has introduced an enhanced variant of its Chicken Masala, crafted specifically to delight the palates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The multi-media campaign, under the tagline “Is your chicken curry perfect red in color?”, will be launched across TV, digital, and cinema platforms to bolster brand awareness, drive product consideration, and enhance visibility and reach. Eastern Condiments aims to solidify its presence in the non-vegetarian category, offering consumers the perfect blend of flavors and colors in their culinary creations.