Experience love, thrills, and intrigue like never before: Malayalam hit “Mayaanadhi” premieres in Hindi on Dollywood Play

India, November 04, 2023: The mesmerizing world of Indian cinema is about to get much more thrilling as Dollywood Play, the celebrated OTT platform, proudly announces the release of “Mayaanadhi” in Hindi. A gripping tale of love, crime, and destiny, “Mayaanadhi” will be available on the Dollywood Play platform in the Hindi language starting from November 4th.

This cinematic masterpiece is set to captivate the hearts of a wider audience, immersing them in a world of passion, suspense, and drama like never before.

Mayaanadhi (Mystic River), directed and co-produced by the visionary Aashiq Abu and brilliantly written by Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair, is a true cinematic gem. The movie revolves around the tumultuous love story between Tovino Thomas, who portrays a wanted criminal, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, an aspiring actress. Their love, fraught with obstacles and danger, forms the core of this riveting romantic thriller. Originally released on December 22, 2017, Mayaanadhi garnered overwhelming critical praise and was hailed for its audacious exploration of sexuality. The Hindu even recognized it as one of the top 25 Malayalam films of the decade, a testament to its exceptional storytelling and cinematic artistry.

Speaking of this exciting release, Aneesh Arjun Dev, the Founder, Promoter, and Managing Director of Dollywood Play, said, “We take immense pleasure in introducing Mayaanadhi in Hindi on Dollywood Play. This exceptional film has garnered widespread acclaim for its daring narrative and extraordinary performances. We are resolute in our commitment to ensure that all our viewers, regardless of the language they speak, have access to exceptional storytelling. The movie transcends linguistic boundaries, and we firmly believe the gripping narrative and the exceptional chemistry between the lead characters will entrance our Hindi-speaking audience.”

Dollywood Play stands as a testament to its commitment to offering diverse and high-quality content for its subscribers. With a rich and varied content portfolio, the platform offers a mix of full-length movies, shorts, clips, and songs. Their forte lies in curating well-organized content across popular genres, including Action, Thriller, Suspense, Drama, Comedy, Romance, and Horror. Today, Dollywood Play continues to be a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts, ensuring there’s something for everyone in the ever-expanding world of content.

Mark your calendars for November 4th and get ready to lose yourself in the enticing world of “Mayaanadhi,” as Dollywood Play opens its doors to a cinematic adventure like no other. This thrilling experience is bound to leave you craving for more!