FanTV aims to onboard over 100,000 creators and 10 million users- Partners with Mysten Labs to achieve this feat

Noida/ Dubai, May 8th, 2024 – FanTV, the leading decentralized social app with over 4 million users, has announced a strategic partnership with Mysten Labs to drive mass adoption of Web3 technology. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in FanTV’s mission to revolutionize the content creation and consumption market and expand its creator base and user engagement, FanTV aims to onboard over 100,000 creators and 10 million users.

By harnessing the expertise of Mysten Labs and leveraging the capabilities of the Sui blockchain, FanTV is poised to reshape the social media landscape and empower creators worldwide.

Prashan Agarwal, Founder and CEO of FanTV, stated, ” At FanTV, our vision has always been to empower creators and users. Content creators and users have primarily been the product while the respective platform reaps majority of the benefit. FanTV is hyper-focused on disrupting that status quo. We believe that content creators and consumers are the backbone and should be rewarded proportionately for their contribution. Through our collaboration with Mysten Labs, we are committed to driving innovation and democratizing the content creation ecosystem. Our goal is to onboard over 100,000 creators and 10 million users, ushering in a new era of decentralized social media in the next 12-18 months.” FanTV had earlier raised $5.5 mn in their seed round led by Multicoin capital with Krafton, IOSG Ventures, Woodstock Fund. FanTV’s unique watch-to-earn offering has garnered widespread acclaim, attracting over 4 million users and more than 20,000 creators. With the global video streaming market projected to surpass USD $1.9 trillion by 2030, FanTV is well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning creator economy and foster community-driven content creation. “Prashan and his team have built a groundbreaking product with seamless UI / UX experience, and seeing FanTV attract millions of real users speaks volumes about the love from creators and users,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, Chief Product Officer at Mysten Labs. “We are excited to witness their continued success in the Web3 social space.”

FanTV’s ambitious goal of onboarding over 100,000 creators and 10 million users underscores its dedication to driving innovation and fostering community engagement. With the support of Mysten Labs and the capabilities of the Sui blockchain, FanTV is poised to redefine the future of decentralized social media.