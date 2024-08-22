Fede is a unique filmmaker. He does everything himself,” ‘Alien’ director Ridley Scott praises Director Fede Alvarez for his latest blockbuster ‘Alien: Romulus’

20th Century Studios is gearing up to release their latest installment in the iconic Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus. This upcoming film promises to deliver a thrilling and suspenseful experience that harkens back to the original 1979 classic. One of the standout features of Alien: Romulus is its linear shooting style. This approach allowed the filmmakers and cast to fully immerse themselves in the unfolding story, creating a more cohesive and organic narrative. As actress Kaitlyn Dever explains, “It was such a treat to shoot the movie chronologically. It allowed me to find the natural arc within Rain and embark on Rain’s journey from the beginning till the end.”

Director Fede Alvarez has brought a unique perspective to the franchise, drawing inspiration from the original Alien film. Ridley Scott, the director of the original, praises Alvarez’s approach, stating, “Fede is a unique filmmaker. He does everything himself.” Executive producer Tom Moran adds, “I’ve never met a director that has loved another director’s movie more than Fede loves Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien.’” With Ridley Scott’s blessing, Alvarez decided to return to the basics when shooting Alien: Romulus. This included using practical effects and a more minimalist visual style. As Alvarez explains, “I wanted to keep it simple and focus on a few characters you could get to know and love.” This approach is a refreshing departure from the more CGI-heavy films that have dominated the genre in recent years.

“Alien: Romulus” takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Aileen Wu in pivotal roles. Directed by Fede Alvarez who co-wrote the film with Rodo Sayagues, the film is based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. “Alien: Romulus” is produced by Ridley Scott and Walter Hill with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon, Brent O’Connor and Tom Moran serving as executive producers.

20th Century Studios India releases ‘Alien: Romulus’ on August 23, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only in cinemas.