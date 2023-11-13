Festival of Lights, Thrills, and Chills: Top 7 Diwali Series Spotlighting Good vs. Evil

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of celebration and reflection on the triumph of good over evil. What better way to embrace the spirit of the season than by indulging in some binge-worthy series that beautifully capture this eternal battle between light and darkness?

From thrilling crime dramas to supernatural showdowns, let’s take a look at must-binge web series and audio series that will keep you on the edge of your seat while highlighting the timeless importance of good versus evil. So, get ready to immerse yourself in these captivating narratives that embody the true essence of Diwali and the victory of righteousness.

Asur 2

Get ready for an intense battle of good versus evil in “Asur 2” on JioCinema. The CBI is back in action, racing against time to hunt down the diabolical serial killer, Shubh Joshi. Shubh is on a mission to prove that there’s no good left in the world, and darkness will consume humanity. As heroes crumble and the stakes rise, can the shattered Dhananjay Rajpoot (Arshad Warsi) and devastated Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) unite to stop Shubh’s vengeful quest? Join the chase, witness the relentless pursuit, and explore the eternal clash of good and evil in this thrilling series – a must-watch this Diwali.

Chanakya

This Diwali, tune in to the captivating audio series on Pocket FM that brings to life the incredible journey of Chanakya, the mastermind behind one of India’s greatest empires. Discover how good triumphs over evil as Chanakya’s strategic brilliance and unwavering determination lead to the rise of the Mauryan Empire. His story is a timeless reminder of the power of intellect and strategy in shaping the destiny of a nation. Don’t miss the chance to be inspired by the legendary Chanakya’s enduring legacy. Listen now on Pocket FM and celebrate the victory of good over evil this Diwali.

Breathe: Into The Shadows 2

“Breathe: Into The Shadows 2” on Prime Video continues the epic battle of good versus evil. Abhishek Bachchan returns as Dr. Avinash and J, with a mission to end the lives of 6 people, each convicted based on the 10 sins of the mythological character Ravana. Can the determined cop, Amit Sadh, save the innocent from certain death? Will Nithya Menen protect her daughter from the monstrous J? Will Dr. Avinash finally conquer his dark alter ego? The answers lie in this thrilling series that keeps you at the edge of your seat. Don’t miss it this Diwali – a tale that explores the enduring clash between light and darkness.

Narakdoot

Dive into the thrilling world of “Narakdoot” on Pocket FM, where the battle between good and evil reaches supernatural heights. Follow the transformation of a man into a vengeful superhuman, embarking on a mission to avert global calamity. Facing the formidable Master the Magician, it’s an epic showdown with apocalyptic stakes. Unearth ancient truths and be captivated by the clash of dark forces. Join us on a gripping journey through the realms of the supernatural, and witness the ultimate battle for the fate of the world. Don’t miss “Narakdoot” – your Diwali audio series that keeps you on the edge of your seat!

Pataal Lok

Delve into the gripping world of “Paatal Lok” on Prime Video, where the battle between good and evil unfolds. Follow the journey of Hathiram Chowdhary, a cynical cop, as he investigates a high-profile case that leads him into the dark realms of the underworld. “Paatal Lok” draws inspiration from traditional concepts of heaven, earth, and hell, symbolising the different classes of India and its four estates. The story’s prime focus is the hellish underworld in East Delhi. It’s a tale of crime, corruption, and the unrelenting pursuit of justice, making it a must-watch this Diwali, highlighting the age-old struggle between light and darkness.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach

Experience the gripping drama of “Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach” on Disney+Hotstar, where the battle between good and evil takes centre stage. Follow the intense murder case of a teenage celebrity, Zara Ahuja, and the troubled young Mukul Ahuja, accused of her death. With Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Purab Kohli, Swastika Mukherjee, and Adinath Kothare in prominent roles, the story unravels the quest for justice in a world filled with prejudice and mistrust. Can Mukul find his way out of this mess? Will truth prevail, or will evil overshadow good? Don’t miss this intriguing series that explores the age-old conflict between right and wrong, making it a must-watch for Diwali.