Former Israeli hostage Daniella Gilboa to perform her powerful debut single Where Everything Ends at Sydney Opera House.

Sydney, Australia, 20th August 2026, SHIR : Australian Jewish Music Festival is proud to announce UNBREAKABLE, an extraordinary evening of Jewish music taking place at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday 25 October 2026.

Headlined by former Israeli hostage Daniella Gilboa , UNBREAKABLE will bring together an exceptional line-up of performers for an evening celebrating Jewish music, courage, resilience and hope.

Daniella will perform her powerful debut single, Where Everything Ends, alongside a distinguished line-up of artists, reflecting her journey from captivity to healing, freedom and hope.

SHIR: Australian Jewish Music Festival presents an extraordinary evening celebrating Jewish music, cultural identity and artistic excellence.

UNBREAKABLE brings together acclaimed Australian and international performers in a powerful live concert experience featuring contemporary Israeli music, classical, liturgical, traditional and popular repertoire.

Join us for an extraordinary evening of Jewish music, featuring former Israeli hostage Daniella Gilboa, acclaimed pianist Simon Tedeschi AM, 2025 IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition winner Sidra Nissen, award-winning cellist Rebecca Herman, Carols by Candlelight vocalist Jemma Cher, soul powerhouse and SHIR performer Sarit Michael, brothers Ezra and Menachem Israel, and Fiddler On The Roof star violinist and Director of SHIR Ben Adler, and the CHUTNEY ensemble.

This unforgettable concert celebrates the beauty of diverse musical traditions, through inspiring collaborations with guest artists to be announced soon from Indian, Iranian, and Christian backgrounds.

Daniella Gilboa: from captivity to healing

At the centre of UNBREAKABLE is Daniella Gilboa, who will perform Where Everything Ends as part of an evening celebrating music, courage, resilience and hope.

Her performance will form part of a powerful live concert experience that brings Jewish music and culture to one of Australia’s most iconic stages.

UNBREAKABLE is an opportunity for the Australian Jewish community to come together through music and celebrate the richness of Jewish musical traditions, contemporary Israeli music and the extraordinary artists who continue to share these stories through performance.

The concert also reflects the universal power of music to create connection, while remaining firmly rooted in Jewish music, culture and identity.

Ben Adler, Director of SHIR, says: “The concert is UNBREAKABLE in reference to the UNBREAKABLE spirit of the Jewish people epitomised by Daniella Gilboa who has emerged from captivity and transformed into an extraordinary artist. And also in reference to the bonds that we share with our fellow citizens in this beautiful place I call home .”

UNBREAKABLE: THE CONCERT

Sunday 25 October 2026

7.00pm

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Booking link:

https://www.sydneyoperahouse. com/contemporary-music/ unbreakable

Melbourne tickets go on sale soon.