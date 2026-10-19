From Cricket to Cinema: Avaada Brings Clean Energy into India’s Living Rooms Through Four Leading Family Entertainment Shows

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: Avaada Group, one of India’s integrated clean-energy companies, has partnered with four of the country’s leading family entertainment shows. The four shows are now live, bringing Avaada’s clean-energy messaging to audiences across multiple television and digital platforms. Its partnerships include Family Full House with Rohit Sharma on Sony Entertainment Television and India Ke Top 1% hosted by Anil Kapoor on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

The other two associations are with Kon Honaar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV and Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal on Asianet and JioHotstar. Avaada is a Co-Powered by sponsor of Family Full House, Kon Honaar Crorepati and Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 and the Clean Energy Partner of India Ke Top 1%.

Together, the four shows span cricket and cinema, reaching Hindi-speaking homes across the country, audiences in Maharashtra and families in Kerala. Each association brings Avaada’s clean-energy message to viewers in their own language.

The four shows are led by some of India’s most admired personalities. Rohit Sharma represents calm leadership, teamwork and dependable performance under pressure. Anil Kapoor embodies enduring energy and continuous reinvention across generations. Madhuri Dixit brings grace, warmth and a lasting connection with audiences in Maharashtra and across India. Mohanlal, over more than four decades in cinema, stands for versatility and a deep bond of trust with his audiences.

These qualities are also central to Avaada’s mission: harnessing the sun and other clean-energy resources to build a more prosperous, energy-secure and sustainable India.

Through these associations, Avaada aims to take the clean-energy conversation beyond boardrooms and policy forums and into Indian living rooms. As families come together to watch, play along and celebrate, Avaada will show how clean energy can power their homes, aspirations, businesses and communities.

Speaking on the associations, Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group said: